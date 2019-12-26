3 batting records that Virat Kohli can break in 2020

Virat Kohli is arguably the greatest batsman of the modern era.

Virat Kohli is a run-machine, who is well on his way to cement his status as a legend of the game. At the age of 31, the Indian skipper is already considered by many as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. Kohli averages in excess of 50 in all three formats of the game, and has been swatting aside batting records with nonchalance.

Kohli has pulverised bowling attacks all over the world with the disdain of a monarch and no challenge seems insurmountable for the master batsman at the moment. He has left all his peers behind with his incredible scoring rate, and his consistency is unparalleled.

In this article, let us look at three batting records that Kohli can break in 2020.

#3 Fastest to 12,000 ODI Runs

Virat Kohli has already scored a staggering 11,609 runs in ODI cricket

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for being the fastest to score 12,000 runs in ODI cricket. The Master Blaster took exactly 300 innings to achieve the milestone, and he did so in a World Cup game against Pakistan at Centurion in the year 2003. This long-standing record of Tendulkar is indeed in danger of being overhauled by the man whom many see as the heir to Tendulkar’s throne.

Kohli has already scored a staggering 11,609 runs in ODI cricket, and has played just 239 innings. And with India slated to play as many as nine ODIs within the first three months of 2020, this record might be overhauled by March 2020.

#2 Fastest to 8,000 Test Runs

Virat Kohli has currently scored 7,202 runs in Tests

Kumar Sangakkara holds the record for being the fastest to score 8,000 runs in Tests. The Sri Lankan batting icon took 152 innings to complete the milestone. On the other hand, Kohli has currently scored 7,202 runs from 141 innings in the longest format of the game. The Indian skipper has 11 more innings to score the remaining 798 runs and push Sangakkara to the second spot.

With the kind of form that Kohli has been in white flannels, there is every chance that he will be the fastest to 8000 Test runs in 2020.

