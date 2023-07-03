3 Ben Stokes knocks which prove that he is the best big-match player in the world

Australia got the better of Ben Stokes' England at Lord's in the second Test of the series to take a 2-0 lead in the 5-match rubber. However, like Edgbaston, the Lord's Test was also a thriller as the game could've gone either ways on Day 5. England needed 258 runs with six wickets remaining on the final day of the game.

Not many gave the hosts a chance but captain Stokes rose to the occasion and produced an innings for the ages to give his side hope of an improbable win. He smashed 155 runs in an innings which included nine sixes and as many fours.

Unfortunately for England, Stokes was dismissed with 70 runs still needed. England went down by 43 runs but while he was there, the Australians were under severe pressure.

This was not the first time that Stokes produced a big performance in a big game. He has done the same on quite a few occasions which makes him arguably the best big-match player in the world. Here, we look at three other knocks of his which prove that he is indeed the best when it comes to big, high pressure games:

#1 84* vs New Zealand (Lord's, 2019 World Cup Final)

Ben Stokes' unbeaten 84 helped England win the 2019 World Cup

In the final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, England had to chase down a target of 242 to be crowned as the World Champions. However, they got off to a terrible start as the Kiwis reduced them to 86-4 in 23.1 overs. That is before Stokes took over the proceedings. He produced a sensational knock worth 84 runs which helped England tie the game.

His knock included five boundaries and two sixes and he was unbeaten in the end. In the super over, he was once again at it as he scored eight runs out of England's 15. England eventually won the World Cup and Stokes was quite deservingly, the player-of-the-match.

#2 135* vs Australia (Headingly, Ashes 2019)

Ben Stokes produced one of the best Ashes innings of all time in the Headingly Test of 2019

This unbelievable Ben Stokes knock came during the third Test of the 2019 Ashes. Australia were leading the series 1-0 and England were left to chase 359 to win the game and equalize the rubber. However, England's start was absolutely pathetic as they were reduced to 15-2 which eventually became 286-9. Australia needed just one wicket for a win while England required 73 more runs.

Stokes took charge as he smashed the Australia bowlers with disdain, smashing a phenomenal 135 with the help of eight sixes. He shared a 76-run stand with Jack Leach who contributed only one run to the partnership. Stokes' effort helped England keep the series alive and will forever be remembered in the folklore of Ashes cricket as one of the best innings ever.

#3 52* vs Pakistan (Melbourne, 2022 T20 World Cup Final)

Ben Stokes celebrates after hitting the winning runs in the Final of the 2022 T20 World Cup

Another World Cup Final and another Ben Stokes special. In the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup, Pakistan batted first and posted a total of 137 on a pitch which wasn't the easiest to bat on. England had the worst possible start as they lost a wicket in the first over itself. Stokes came in to bat with 106 runs still required.

The other batters like Harry Brook and Moeen Ali made contributions but it was Stokes who held one end and gave the English hope. Stokes carried his bat, scoring 52 runs to help England complete a small but extremely tricky chase, which was full of hiccups.

It was the perfect redemption for Stokes who was the villain in the Final of the T20 World Cup in 2016, conceding four sixes to Carlos Braithwaite.

