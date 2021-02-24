3 biggest cricket stadiums in the world

Cricket has grown considerably as a sport over the last few decades. Earlier, only a handful of countries like Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, and West Indies dominated the sport.

However, with time, Asian nations India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and most recently Afghanistan have established themselves as forces to reckon with in the sport.

Thanks to ICC's constant efforts, there are 12 Test-playing nations now. ICC also granted T20I status to all its member nations. The primary reasons for the sport's growth are the increasing sponsorship deals and revenue generation opportunities.

One of the top sources of income in cricket is the live audience. The ticketing revenue helps the officials maintain good ground quality. Also, a packed stadium ensures the fans at home have a great viewing experience.

Various cricket boards have tried their best to accommodate as many fans as possible by constructing some of the biggest cricket stadiums.

Here are the top three biggest cricket stadiums globally.

3. India's second biggest cricket stadium: Eden Gardens - 68,000

Eden Gardens is one of the world's biggest cricket stadiums

Kolkata's primary international cricket venue Eden Gardens was the second stadium in the world to play host to a Cricket World Cup Final. After Lord's hosted the first three summit clashes, Australia and England faced off in the 1987 World Cup Final at the Eden Gardens.

It is also the oldest cricket stadium in India. Over the years, this 68,000 seating capacity venue has witnessed some historic moments.

Team India played its maiden pink-ball Test match on this ground two years ago.

Eden Gardens was a Cricket World Cup venue in 1987, 1996, and 2011. The 2016 T20 World Cup Final happened at Eden Gardens.

In the IPL, Eden Gardens is the home of Kolkata Knight Riders.

Earlier, this stadium had a capacity of over 100,000 fans. However, after renovations, it has come down to 68,000 now.

2. Biggest cricket stadium in Australia: Melbourne Cricket Ground - 100,024

The Melbourne Cricket Ground is second on the list of world's biggest cricket stadiums

The Melbourne Cricket Ground had the highest seating capacity for an international cricketing venue globally until 2021.

With a capacity of 100,000 fans, the stadium hosted the 2015 Cricket World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground is home to the Australian cricket team, the Victorian cricket team, and Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League.

MCG also hosts the Boxing Day Test matches down under. It is is now the largest cricketing venue outside India.

1. World's biggest cricket stadium: Motera Stadium - 1,10,000

The world's biggest cricket stadium

Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium is the world's biggest cricket stadium now. The stadium had a seating capacity of close to 55,000 earlier.

However, after the reconstruction, Motera Stadium can accommodate upto 1,10,000 fans now.

The first international match at this newly rebuilt stadium will be a day/night Test match between India and England.

With its opening, the Motera stadium is now a strong contender to host the upcoming 2021 ICC T20 World Cup final.