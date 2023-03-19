In the second ODI between India and Australia in Vishakhapatnam on Sunday, the visitors handed the Men in Blue an absolute thrashing. Australia, under skipper Steve Smith, won the toss and opted to field first and their bowlers completely validated the decision.

India were bowled out for a meager 117 - their lowest total against Australia at home - with Mitchell Starc starring with the ball as he ended with figures of 5-53.

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Thought I would watch a bit later. But it was over.... Thought I would watch a bit later. But it was over....

In the chase, openers Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh scored fifties to ensure that Australia achieved the target without any scare. The visitors won the game by 10 wickets with 234 deliveries in the bank. This was India's biggest defeat in ODIs in terms of balls remaining.

Here, we look at the next three biggest defeats for the Men in Blue in ODIs in terms of balls to spare.

3 biggest defeats for India in ODIs (in terms of balls to spare)

#1 212 balls vs New Zealand (Hamilton, 2019)

In an ODI between New Zealand and India in 2019, New Zealand won the toss and opted to field first, which proved to be a superb decision. Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme absolutely destroyed India's batting line-up with some magnificent swing bowling. India were bundled out for a platry score of 92.

In response, the Kiwis chased down the total in just 14.4 overs, with the loss of just two wickets. New Zealand won the game with 212 balls to spare, which was a record until today's game between India and Australia.

#2 209 balls vs Sri Lanka (Dambulla, 2010)

In an ODI against Sri Lanka in 2010, India won the toss and opted to bat first. India put on a terrible batting show as they were dismissed for just 103 runs. Thisara Perera was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts as he ended up with figures of 5-28.

Sri Lanka chased down the total rather easily, eclipsing the target in just 15.1 overs with eight wickets remaining. Perera was the player-of-the-match for his stunning performance which blew India away.

#3 181 balls vs Sri Lanka (Hambantota, 2012)

In 2012, Sri Lanka once again decimated India and it was Therera Perera once again in the thick of things. After winning the toss and opting to bat first, India only managed to score 138 runs on the board. Perera picked up three important wickets over the course of the innings.

Sri Lanka chased down the total in just 19.5 overs with the loss of only one wicket, thus handing the Men in Blue a defeat with 181 balls remaining. Perera was the player-of-the-match in this game as well.

