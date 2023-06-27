3 biggest reasons behind West Indies' failures in World Cup Qualifiers 

If having to play the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualfiers wasn't embarrasing enough, the West Indies' dismal performance in the tournament have caused a lot of pain to their fans, esepcially those who have seen the side during its glory days.

The Carribean side lost two of their four group-stage games, with the losses coming against Zimbabwe and Netherlands - two teams that don't to play too much international cricket.

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha
Rubbing my eyes in disbelief at what is happening in Harare. A virtually full strength West Indies team is being taken down by an under-staffed Netherlands!
Didn't make the T20 World Cup main draw, didn't qualify for the ICC World Cup. Can the West Indies sink any further? Or did they need to hit rock bottom to start getting back? It is a very difficult night to be a lover of Caribbean cricket.

Their two wins have come against USA and Nepal and their dreams of being a part of the World Cup later this year are in absolute dissarray. While a few fans might be surprised by the West Indies' performance, or lack thereof, those who have ardently followed their cricket over the last few years will admit that this was coming.

The West Indies failed to qualify for the 2017 Champions Trophy due to their poor ranking. They had to play the qualifiers to make it to the 2019 World Cup, in which they could win only two games, finishing below Bangladesh in the table.

Then, in 2022, they failed to qualify for the main stage of the T20 World Cup in Australia. There, they were beaten by Scotland and Ireland and on both occasions, they were hammered.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo
🗣️ "It's a true reflection of where our cricket is"
West Indies were beaten in a super-over thriller yesterday - they will not carry forward any points to the Super Six stage #WIvNED #CWC23

This is their latest debacle and only a miracle can help them to link up with the big boys come October. On that note, here's a look at three biggest reasons behind the West Indies' failures in the World Cup qualifiers.

#1. Lack of game sense

A lot of their players have displayed a lack of game sense, something that has been a huge reason behind the West Indies' recent decline. Their inability to make sound decisions regarding when to attack and when to defend has left the team in absolute tatters.

The batters have often backed their power and gone for the big hits, even in situations where consolidation was the need of the hour. This temperament of not playing according to the situation has not helped their cause, as teams have understood the fact that with the West Indies, a big shot and an inevitable mistake is always around the corner.

#2. Bits and pieces personnel

There have been plenty of West Indies batters who have struggled to perform in challenging conditions in the last few years. There have been some good knocks, but even then, there has hardly been any consistency. There has been a huge scarcity of technically sound batters who can adjust their game accroding to the nature of the pitch.

As far as bowling is concerned, they have lacked reliable options who can be trusted to deliver on atleast seven to eight occasions out of 10. Their bowlers have been erratic in terms of line and length and the opposition have not spared them for that.

#3. Unavailability of players

Over the last few years, a few Caribbean cricketers have shown a lack of interest in representing the West Indies. They have preferred to play franchise cricket and fill their pockets instead of helping the side regain its stature in international cricket. While the board's incompetence and poor management has surely played a part, the players themselves are also to blame.

The unavailability of players has hurt West Indies cricket big time in recent years. The issue has made it difficult for the team to build consistency. During instances of players not being available, the team has had to rely on inexperienced replacements. However, these players were replaced by the big names for ICC tournaments, which was a cause of a lot of instability.

The attitude of the players too has been quite carefree to say the least as there have been many instances of players being lethargic on the ground.

