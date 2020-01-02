3 biggest Test victories of the decade gone by

Ravi Kiran C R FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 02, 2020

Jan 02, 2020 IST SHARE

Rahane (left) led India in the absence of regular skipper Kohli against Afghanistan.

Winning a Test match by an innings is always resounding as one team outplays the other in all departments of the game. Captain Virat Kohli led India to a total of eleven innings wins over the last few years and created the record for most consecutive innings victories (four) when India annihilated Bangladesh at Kolkata during the pink-ball Test.

The biggest innings victories of the decade were registered against lower-ranked teams and the mismatch between the sides was evident. Although we witnessed competitive cricket during the last decade, there were a few one-sided contests that found a place in the record books.

Most of them featured a triumphant home side while the visitors were at the receiving end. Let us look at the top three innings victories in the last decade.

#3 India win by an innings and 262 runs vs Afghanistan, Bengaluru 2018

Shikhar Dhawan

Afghanistan played their debut Test against India at Bengaluru and suffered a heavy defeat by a margin of innings and 262 runs. India took full advantage of the lack of experience shown by the Afghan Test team.Having won the toss, Ajinkya Rahane decided to bat first on a flat wicket that had little grass in it. Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay put on a 168-run opening stand that gave India an early advantage. Centuries from both these openers helped India post a first-innings total of 474 runs.

In reply, Afghanistan got rolled over for 109 runs and gave India a lead of 365 runs. India enforced the follow-on making short work of the Afghan first innings. Ravichandran Ashwin picked up four wickets and led the Indian bowling attack. Following-on, Afghanistan could only manage 103 runs and the Test match ended inside two days. Jadeja took 4 wickets in the second innings and Shikhar Dhawan was adjudged the player of the match for his 107 runs. As a result, India won the one-off Test match and series.

1 / 2 NEXT