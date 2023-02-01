3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in the upcoming 3rd IND vs NZ T20I 

It was a paradise for spin bowlers in the second T20I where they made life difficult for the batters. On a rank turner in Lucknow, a total of only 200 runs were scored across both innings, with India winning the encounter by six wickets.

With their nervy win, the Men in Blue leveled the three-match series at 1-1, and both teams will now lock horns for the series-decider. The highly anticipated third and final T20I is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 1.

The surface in Ahmedabad will now also bring the pacers into play as all the top seven highest wicket-takers in T20Is at the ground are fast bowlers. Regardless, tweakers from both the teams have been in top form and a scintillating battle awaits us in a few hours' time.

On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in the upcoming game.

#3 Hardik Pandya - India

After Kuldeep Yadav (eight overs), Hardik Pandya has bowled the second-most overs for India in the ongoing series (seven overs). It goes on to show that the Indian skipper, who has bowled in almost every phase of the game, wants to lead by example.

Moreover, the local lad knows the ground well and even took a three-wicket haul the last time he played at the venue in the IPL 2022 final.

Given his familiarity with the ground, it shouldn't come as a surprise if the premier all-rounder is amongst the wickets on Wednesday.

#2 Ish Sodhi - New Zealand

New Zealand's most experienced player from the current T20 side, Ish Sodhi, is a tweaker who could be a real threat for the opposition batters.

Although the leg-spinner hasn't wreaked havoc in the ongoing series, he took the prized wickets of Suryakumar Yadav in the first T20I and Rahul Tripathi in the following game, both in clutch moments.

It's interesting to note that no bowler has taken more wickets against India in T20Is than Sodhi, who has 24 scalps to his name against the Men in Blue.

With a large boundary size and some stickiness on the surface, the Indian batters must be on their toes if they are to nullify the genuine threat of Ish Sodhi.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav - India

Undoubtedly the current most in-form spinner for India, Kuldeep Yadav, has seen a remarkable resurgence in his career over the last few months.

The Kanpur spinner will be desperate to make his mark once again. His wily deception and ability to produce wickets in the middle overs make him a genuine candidate to be amongst the wickets today.

He will be eyeing to add to his tally and will surely fancy his chances, especially against the out-of-form New Zealand batters.

