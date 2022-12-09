3 brave Indian cricketers who continued playing despite being injured

In the second ODI against Bangladesh on Wednesday, December 7, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walked out to bat at No. 9. He previously injured his finger while fielding and knew the risks of aggravating his injury. However, with the series on the line, Rohit decided to come out and help his team.

The true test of an athlete is how they perform for the team in difficult situations. At times, they might be required to show up for the team regardless of their physical condition or injuries. This speaks volumes of their grit, determination, and strength.

On that note, let's look at three such brave Indian players who played on despite being injured.

#1 Rohit Sharma

Indian captain Rohit Sharma sustained an injury to his left thumb while fielding in the second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur, Dhaka.

He sustained the injury while trying to take a catch in the slip region early in the match. Rohit was taken to the hospital for scans and didn't field or open the innings. KL Rahul took over the captaincy duties, while Virat Kohli opened for India.

India were chasing a steep target of 272 and were struggling at 65/4 in the 19th over. However, a century partnership between Axar Patel (56) and Shreyas Iyer (82) brought India back into the game.

With 64 required off the last seven overs, Rohit walked to the crease. He played a blinder, scoring an unbeaten 51 runs off just 28 balls. The star batter nearly helped his side win the game, but Bangladesh ultimately emerged victorious by five runs.

Despite the loss. Rohit earned a lot of respect from fans and the cricketing community for his courageous effort.

#2 Hanuma Vihari

The 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy was truly iconic. It was heartening to see fringe players stepping up for Team India at different points in the series.

Hanuma Vihari, who carried a hamstring injury, played arguably his most important Test knock yet to keep India alive in the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

India came into Day 5 with the intent of winning the Test match. While Rishabh Pant played his natural attacking game, Cheteshwar Pujara held one end, forming a brilliant partnership. However, both were dismissed in the span of 10 overs.

With Ravindra Jadeja also injured, the onus was on Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin to draw the Test and keep the series alive.

The duo kept blocking out deliveries for 42.4 overs to ensure a draw. As Vihari had a hamstring injury, they did not rotate the strike that frequently. Vihari faced 161 balls for his 23, while Ashwin faced 128 and scored 39 runs.

#3 Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble symbolizes grit and determination. He remains India's highest wicket-taker of all time.

Kumble wasn't the most "naturally skilled" spin bowler as some of his counterparts across the globe, but he had a champion mentality and brilliant game awareness.

India toured the West Indies in 2002. In the fourth Test in Antigua, Kumble was hit by a Mervyn Dillon bouncer while batting. He broke his jaw and was unable to continue in the game.

However, after observing some obvious help on offer for the spinners, Kumble took the field again. He went on to bowl 14 overs on the trot, batting the wincing pain, and dismissed the dangerous Brian Lara.

Kumble conceded only 29 runs, bowling with control even after such a severe injury. The Test eventually ended in a draw.

