3 Brendon McCullum records that Harry Brook can break in the future

Harry Brook has set the stage on fire ever since he made his Test debut in September 2022. He has already scored four Test centuries from his first 9 innings.

Brendon McCullum is currently the head coach of England's Test team. They play an aggressive brand of cricket, popularly known as 'BazBall' among cricket fans.

The Three Lions have been on a sensational run ever since McCullum took over along with captain Ben Stokes in June 2022 - winning 10 matches and losing just 1. The positive mindset of both individuals have had a significant effect on Brook as well.

Here are three McCullum records that Harry Brook can break:

#1 Fastest Test hundred

It was his last international match – what a way to say goodbye. #OnThisDay five years ago, Brendon McCullum hit the fastest Test hundred of all time, taking just 54 balls to reach three figures against Australia at Christchurch.It was his last international match – what a way to say goodbye. #OnThisDay five years ago, Brendon McCullum hit the fastest Test hundred of all time, taking just 54 balls to reach three figures against Australia at Christchurch. It was his last international match – what a way to say goodbye. https://t.co/NohPSkBQiF

McCullum holds the record for scoring the fastest Test hundred. It took him just 54 deliveries as he broke Sir Viv Richards' and Misbah-ul-Haq's record (56 balls). He achieved this feat against Australia at Christchurch in February 2016.

Two of Brook's four centuries came at a strike rate of above 100 - a fascinating statistic for a batter who is not even 10 innings into his red-ball career. It took him just 80 balls to bring up his first Test hundred against Pakistan at Rawalpindi.

#2 Most consecutive 50s in T20Is

Brendon McCullum had a very successful T20I career. He scored 2140 runs in 70 innings at an average of 35.66 and a strike rate of 136.21. The former Kiwi captain also holds the record for most consecutive (4) half-centuries in the shortest format.

So far, Harry Brook has garnered 372 runs in 17 innings at an average of 26.57 and a strike rate of 137.77 in T20Is. He has predominantly batted in the middle order, where his entry points have mostly been in the second half of the innings. If Brook is given a consistent run in the top three, he certainly has the potential to overtake his Test coach.

#3 Most Test sixes

109 - Ben Stokes*

107 - Brendon McCullum Most Sixes in Tests :109 - Ben Stokes*107 - Brendon McCullum https://t.co/MExfLtwBqs

McCullum held the record for the most sixes in Test cricket - 107. However, England's Test captain Stokes recently broke the record, and is currently at 109 sixes in the format.

Meanwhile, Harry Brook already has 20 sixes from his first 9 innings. In his most recent knock against New Zealand, the Yorkshire-born slammed 186 off 176, laced with 24 fours and five sixes.

If he is consistently good at the current template of batting, expect him to break McCullum's record of the second-most sixes in red-ball cricket.

