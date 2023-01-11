3 changes India can make for 2nd ODI vs Sri Lanka

A commanding performance from Team India saw them take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, January 10. The hosts wrapped up a handsome 67-run victory at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Having been asked to bat first, a flamboyant century from Virat Kohli powered India to a score of 373/7 in their 50 overs, while Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill struck fluent half-centuries of their own. Sri Lanka never got going in their chase, although skipper Dasun Shanaka stood tall amidst the ruins.

He smashed an unbeaten 88-ball 108 and not only ensured that Sri Lanka avoided being bowled out, but also forged an unbeaten 100-run stand for the ninth wicket with Kasun Rajitha.

Given that this is a World Cup year, both teams will have a lot of plans to fine-tune as the series goes along. Ahead of the second ODI at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12, we look at three changes India can make to their playing XI.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav for Yuzvendra Chahal

On a track that had something in it for the spinners, Yuzvendra Chahal struggled to make an impact in the first ODI. While he did account for the wicket of Wanindu Hasaranga, it wasn't until the latter tore into him for a couple of sixes and a boundary.

His control has been a worrisome factor for a long time now and it hasn't shown signs of getting better despite constant backing from the Indian team management.

One reckons the second ODI against Sri Lanka presents them with a good chance to try Kuldeep Yadav instead, especially with the left-arm wrist-spinner riding a wave of confidence after his exploits in the Mirpur Test against Bangladesh last month.

Kuldeep has played a fair few games for the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. He can spin the ball both ways in what is expected to be a good batting track and it makes sense to give him a good run in the build-up to the 50-over World Cup.

#2 Washington Sundar for Hardik Pandya

Purely from a workload perspective, it wouldn't be a bad idea for India to give Hardik Pandya a rest in the second ODI on Thursday. Having captained the hosts in the three-match T20I series spread across five days against Sri Lanka, he also sent down six overs with the ball in Guwahati.

Another game in the space of just three days calls for being wise with his workload. To that end, trying out Washington Sundar in his place is not a bad idea, even if Sundar isn't really a like-for-like replacement.

It also presents the Tamil Nadu all-rounder with the opportunity to stake a claim for permanent honors after a good showing across departments in New Zealand and Bangladesh.

#3 Arshdeep Singh for Umran Malik

This, too, is purely on a workload basis. Like Pandya, Umran Malik has played four matches in the space of eight days and could do with a break. Given how fast he runs in and fires those thunderbolts, managing his fitness should be right up India's priority list.

Conditions at Eden Gardens would allow Arshdeep Singh to generate some swing and trying him wouldn't be a bad choice by any stretch. India also struggled to close out the innings when they had the chance on Tuesday and Arshdeep's skill set at the death could very well come in handy in the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka.

A break would rejuvenate Umran and playing Arshdeep would allow India the opportunity to see where he stands ahead of the World Cup later this year. This change, if it happens, ought to be a win-win in every way.

What changes do you think India should ring in for the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka? Have your say in the comments section below!

