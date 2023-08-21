3 changes India should consider for 3rd T20I vs Ireland

India have gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against Ireland. The Men in Blue won the first T20I by two runs via D/L method and followed it up with a 33-run victory in Dublin on Sunday, August 20.

Jasprit Bumrah and co. will be keen to complete a 3-0 clean sweep against Ireland. At the same time, the Indian team management may also look to experiment a bit with their playing XI, now that they have pocketed the series.

The third T20I of the series between India and Ireland will take place on Wednesday in Ireland. Here's a look at the three changes which the visitors should consider for the final T20I match.

#1 Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson should swap positions for the 3rd T20I against Ireland

India raised a few eyebrows by promoting Tilak Varma ahead of Sanju Samson in the first two T20I matches against Ireland. Varma batted brilliantly at number four in the previous series against West Indies, where he scored 166 runs at an average of 55.33 and a strike rate of 140.68.

Considering that India need a player like Varma in the middle-order, they should move him back to the number four position. In the two games of this series, Varma has managed only one run while batting at number three.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson has done a fine job for the Rajasthan Royals while batting at number three in the IPL. Samson did not get a chance to bat at number three against West Indies because of Suryakumar Yadav's presence, but now that Yadav has been rested, the team management should give Samson an opportunity to showcase his talent at number three.

#2 Shahbaz Ahmed in for Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar returned wicketless in the first two T20I matches of the series. The off-spinner bowled three economical overs in the first game, where he conceded 19 runs. In the second game, Sundar got to bowl two overs, where he gave away 19 runs again.

The Indian team management can think of giving Shahbaz Ahmed an opportunity to showcase his talent in Ireland. Ahmed has performed well for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. He is a left-arm spinner and a decent batter in the lower order.

Ahmed has never played T20I cricket for India before, but he has played three ODIs, where he scalped four wickets at an economy rate of 4.8. Perhaps, India can try him out in the shortest format of the game on Wednesday.

#3 Shivam Dube's batting position

Shivam Dube batted at number six yesterday in the second T20I. It seems like the Indian team management is looking at him as a finisher, but in IPL 2023, he played at number four for the Chennai Super Kings and scored runs at a quicker rate.

Even CSK tried him as a finisher in the first match against Gujarat Titans, where he scored 19 runs off 18 balls. MS Dhoni then sent Dube to bat in the middle overs, and he attacked the spinners. The tall all-rounder has struggled to hit big against pacers straightaway.

With leg-spinner Benjamin White present in the Ireland bowling attack, India should consider sending Dube to bat ahead of Rinku Singh or send him out straightaway in the middle overs if possible.