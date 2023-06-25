3 concerns for Australia ahead of the 2nd Ashes Test 

Australia, under captain Pat Cummins, kicked off their Ashes 2023 campaign in magnificent style in Edgbaston by winning the first of the five Tests. The match was an absolute thriller, culminating in the last hour of Day 5, with the visitors winning by two wickets.

Australia held their nerve to chase down a target of 281 thanks to some calm and composed batting by skipper Cummins and Nathan Lyon. The duo shared a 55-run stand for the ninth wicket, a partnership that will go down as one of the greatest in Ashes history.

However, despite the win, there are a few issues that the Aussies need to sort out ahead of the second Test that will be played at Lord's, starting on June 28.

Here's a look at three concerns for the tourists despite the win at Birmingham:

#1 David Warner's form

Time might be running out for Warner as far as his Test career is concerned

David Warner has been under a lot of scrutiny in recent times due to a prolonged rough patch. However, Australia, under captain Pat Cummins and coach Andrew McDonald, have backed the southpaw to find form in England.

But he hasn't been able to hit form in the two Tests that he has played so far, including the final of the World Test Championship which Australia won last week. In four innings since arriving in the UK, Warner has scored just 89 runs, including two single-digit scores.

He got a couple of starts but threw them away. If it was a newcomer we were talking about, there wouldn't be as much concern but Warner has played plenty of games in England and hence, must get a big score under his belt at Lord's.

#2 Marnus Labuschagne's form overseas

Labuschagne will be desperate to improve his record in Tests outside Australia

Marnus Labuschagne is one of the best batters in the world as far as Test cricket is concerned. He has the numbers to back that up, having accumulated 3474 runs in Tests, at an average of 55.14. However, a deeper look at his stats reveals an altogether different picture.

In 22 Tests in Australia, he has an average of over 70 but his number outside Australia aren't up to the mark. In England, he averages below 40. The same is the case in UAE and Sri Lanka while he just touches the 40 mark in India. Moreover, he has just one Test ton outside Australia.

His dismissals at Edgbaston were not too inspiring either, as he poked at deliveries that were well outside the off-stump. He also lost his No. 1 Test ranking after the game. Australia will hope for Labuschagne to come into his own and produce the goods against England at Lord's.

#3 The Lord's surface

The Lord's surface is one of the best in England and will play into the hands of England's aggressive style of cricket. Hence, this will be a challenge that Australia will have to overcome if they want to win the Lord's Test.

The Aussie bowlers will need to be patient and yet aggressive, a balance that might be decisive. They will need Cummins, Hazlewood and Boland to bowl better than what they did at Edgbaston as they were all quite inconsistent.

