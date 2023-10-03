3 concerns for India despite beating Nepal in Asian Games 2023 quarterfinals

Team India marked their maiden appearance in the Asian Games in some style after securing a 23-run win over Nepal in the quarterfinals at the Pingfeng Cricket Campus in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scripted history by becoming the youngest Indian batter to score a T20I hundred. The 21-year-old opening batter scored 100 runs off just 49 deliveries as the Men in Blue posted 202-4 in the first innings.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side defended the target, with Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi claiming three wickets each. Nepal were marginally in the hunt, but kept losing wickets at regular intervals and ultimately fell short of the target.

With the win, Team India qualify for the semi-finals, where they will face the winner of the upcoming quarterfinal clash between Malaysia and Bangladesh.

Despite the win that begins their short but crucial Asian Games campaign off to a good start, India will be making note of some issues that were on show against Nepal.

On that note, let us take a look at concerns for India despite their win over Nepal in the Asian Games 2023 quarterfinal.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh masked what was quite a below-par batting display

The venue in use for the Asian Games 2023 has been a high-scoring one, particularly due to the short boundaries. Nepal even amassed a world record total of 317 during their group-stage encounter against Mongolia earlier in the competition.

Even though it was not the flattest of pitches, Ruturaj Gaikwad struggled heavily on the same strip where Yashasvi Jaiswal was scoring runs and hitting boundaries at sheer will. The skipper scored a sluggish 25 from 23 deliveries, and the batters following him also could not make an impression.

Tilak Varma played out 10 deliveries for his two runs while Jitesh Sharma could only score five runs. India collapsed from 103-0 in 9.4 overs to 150-4 in 16.2 overs.

The Men in Blue restored their place on top courtesy of cameos from Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh, and had they not fired, the team would have been in trouble, especially considering that the margin of win was not that huge.

#2 All-rounders' bowling performances

Team India had the luxury of defending a mammoth total, but the bowlers could not quite get into the game and dominate proceedings as hoped. The spin pair of Sai Kishore and Ravi Bishnoi had a grip during their spell while the pacers were also inconsistent at best.

The biggest concern, however, comes in the form of India's fifth bowler. The Men in Blue made use of all-rounders Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube, but the duo collectively conceded 48 runs off their four overs, with the former only bowling a solitary over.

India do have bowlers in their squad like Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep and even an all-rounder like Shahbaz Ahmed. The Men in Blue should rethink their team combination ahead of their semifinal clash.

#3 Allowing Nepal to have a say in the run chase

Given the prowess of the Indian bowling attack compared to Nepal's batting unit, several predicted a comfortable win for the Men in Blue. However, in the end, the margin between the two sides was only 23 runs.

Interestingly, the 179-run total amassed by Nepal was their highest total in a run chase attempt. This showcases Nepal's spirit and excellent batting display while also showcasing an off-day for the Indian bowlers.

The bowlers may have been spared courtesy of regular wickets, but they may not meet the same fate against more formidable oppositions in the semifinals and potentially even the final of the event.

