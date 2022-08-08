3 controversial moments surrounding Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is one of the emerging stars of world cricket. He has become India's first-choice wicketkeeper in all three formats in a short time and is reaching new heights with every passing game.

His aggressive brand of cricket has earned him praise from all quarters. Pant, who has carved a niche for himself, is also backed by the Indian management. Amid his glaring success, the youngster has found himself in a few controversies, drawing the ire of cynics.

Cricketers getting entangled in controversies is nothing new and it has only increased with the advent of social media where every action is minutely followed. Pant is no exception and has had to face the wrath of fans for his actions on a few occasions.

On that note, let's take a look at three such instances.

#3 Gloves controversy at Headingley (2021)

Rishabh Pant was at the centre of controversy during the third Test between England and India at Headingley in Leeds last year.

Pant grabbed a stunning catch, diving to his right to dismiss Dawid Malan off Mohammed Siraj's bowling. The umpire ruled it as not out. However, Virat Kohli, who was India's captain at the time, reviewed the decision and the TV umpire overturned the on-field decision. Malan departed after a well made 70 and Tea was called.

After play resumed, the umpires asked the wicketkeeper to remove some tape between the webbing of his gloves. Replays showed Pant’s gloves were also taped before the Tea break, which irked a lot of fans.

#2 Rishabh Pant tested COVID-19 positive after attending a Euro match (2021)

Pant tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of India's five-match Test series against England last year. He had to remain in isolation for seven days and couldn't travel to Durham with the rest of the squad. He also didn't participate in the three-day warm-up game against County Select XI.

A couple of days before the news of Pant contracting COVID-19 broke, the keeper-batter posted pictures of himself at a Euro 2020 football match between England and Germany.

Fans perceived Pant to have caught the deadly virus during the jam-packed game at Wembley Stadium. He received severe bashing on social media for putting the entire team in danger ahead of an important series.

# No-ball controversy (IPL 2022)

The high-octane IPL 2022 clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium was overshadowed by protests over an umpiring decision in the final over.

The Capitals needed 36 off the final over, with West Indian all-rounder Rovman Powell smacking three sixes off the first three balls to keep the team in the hunt.

The third six came off a high full toss from Obed McCoy, but the on-field umpires didn't call it a no-ball. The Delhi dugout appeared upset that on-field officials did not seek help from the TV umpire to check the height of the delivery.

DC captain Pant was seen waving to his two batters in the middle to leave the field. The duo started walking towards the dugout before assistant coach Pravin Amre entered the ground to talk to the match officials.

The incident didn't go down well with the who's who of cricket and Pant was severely bashed by fans, pundits and former players for his outrageous behavior.

Also Read: 3 teams apart from India and DC which Rishabh Pant has played for

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar