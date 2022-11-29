3 countries which participated in T20 World Cup and are also playing in FIFA World Cup 2022

Sports fans will never forget November 2022 as this is the first time they have witnessed T20 World Cup and FIFA World Cup matches in the same month. Cricket and football have many common fans. Both the T20 World Cup and the FIFA World Cup also attract a lot of casual viewers.

The T20 World Cup 2022 took place in Australia from October 16 to November 13. England defeated former champions Pakistan to win their second crown. 16 teams participated in cricket's biggest event of the year.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 began on November 20, exactly one week after the T20 World Cup concluded. 32 teams from different parts of the planet are competing in this year's mega football event. Interestingly, only three countries are common in the list of participants of the T20 World Cup and the FIFA World Cup.

In this listicle, we will look at those three nations who qualified for this year's two biggest sporting events.

#1 The Netherlands

The Netherlands are an associate member of the International Cricket Council, but have made regular appearances at ICC events. They qualified for the T20 WC's first round this year and even made it to the Super 12s.

It was a memorable campaign for the Dutch team as they recorded wins against heavyweights South Africa and Zimbabwe. The Netherlands have earned direct entry into the 2024 T20 WC thanks to their brilliant performances in this year's mega event.

While the Netherlands are among the lower-ranked teams in cricket, they are among the top nations in football. The Dutch team is in Group A of the FIFA World Cup 2022. They are at the top of the Group A points table right now, having registered one win and one draw in two matches.

#2 Australia

Australia were the hosts of this year's T20 WC. They also entered the competition as the defending champions. However, the Aussies failed to make it to the semifinals despite having home advantage.

A big defeat against New Zealand in the Super 12 opener and a no-result against England led to Australia's early exit from the mega event.

The Aussies are also a part of the FIFA World Cup 2022. They are in Group D along with France, Denmark and Tunisia. Australia lost their first game against France but recorded a win against Tunisia. It will be interesting to see if they qualify for the Round of 16.

#3 T20 World Cup 2022 winners England

England have been a dominant team in both cricket and football. The English team won the T20 WC 2022 earlier this month. They have made a strong start to their campaign in the FIFA World Cup as well.

England are at the top of the Group B points table with a win and a draw in their first two matches. Their next game is against Wales on Tuesday night.

