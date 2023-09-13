3 cricketers to have won Player of the Match in the semi-final and final of the World Cup ft. Shane Warne

As the excitement of the 2023 World Cup in India builds up steam, it is worthwhile to look back on some of the memorable moments from the World Cups in the past. The showpiece event started in 1975 and has crowned several champions - West Indies, India, Australia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and England in its 12 previous editions.

Australia hold the record for winning the World Cup the most number of times (5), including a hat trick between 1999 and 2007. They are followed by India and the West Indies, who have won the tournament twice in their coveted history.

However, more than the teams, individual performances by cricketers on the big stage, such as the semi-finals and the finasl of the World Cups, live in cricketing folklore forever.

With that said, let us look back at the unique instances of players who have won the Player of the Match in a World Cup semi-final and final.

#1 Shane Warne - 1999

Shane Warne ripped the hearts of South African and Pakistan fans in the 1999 World Cup.

While the legendary Shane Warne passed away tragically last year, his numerous on-field achievements and moments live on. The Australian legend was the last to win the Player of the Match award in a World Cup semi-final and final in the 1999 edition in England.

Defending a mere 213 in the semi-final at Edgbaston against South Africa, Warne single-handedly decimated the Proteas' top-order with his mastery. The leg-spinner reduced South Africa to 53/3 from 48/0 in his first nine deliveries before returning to pick up their top-scorer Jacques Kallis for 53.

The champion spinner finished with 4/29 in his 10 overs to help the Aussies qualify for the summit clash.

In the final, Warne continued his rampaging run with four wickets to help bowl Pakistan out for a paltry 132. Australia chased down the target comprehensively to lift their second World Cup trophy.

Shane Warne finished as the joint-leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 20 scalps and established himself among the best clutch performers.

#2 Aravinda de Silva - 1996

Aravinda de Silva's heroics led Sri Lanka to their first World Cup title in 1996.

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Aravinda de Silva was among the most feared and consistent batters in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Following dismal World Cup displays in 1987 and 1992, Sri Lanka were a force to reckon with in the 1996 edition, thanks to Sanath Jayasuriya and Aravinda de Silva.

While Jayasuriya was the enforcer opening the batting for the Lankans till the quarter-finals, he failed to replicate his magic in the semi-finals and the final.

However, de Silva stepped up to the party in style, producing two of the most remembered World Cup knocks.

In the semi-final against India, Sri Lanka was reeling at 1/2 against a pumped-up Indian attack in front of a noisy Eden Gardens. Up against the odds, the stylish middle-order batter displayed tremendous composure and played a counter-attacking knock of 66 from 47 deliveries to turn the tide in Sri Lanka's direction.

It helped the Lankan Lions score a competitive 251 on a treacherous batting track, which proved more than sufficient.

The now 57-year-old wasn't finished yet, as he did one better in the grand finale against Australia by smashing an unbeaten 107 in a run chase of 242. He also picked up three wickets in the contest to complete one of the best all-round performances in ODI history.

#3 Mohinder Amarnath - 1983

Amarnath was the hero in India's underdog story in the 1983 World Cup.

The 1983 World Cup still ranks among arguably the most celebrated underdog story in cricket history. Team India scripted a remarkable turnaround from their dismal showing in the 1975 and 1979 editions.

By defeating hosts England in the semi-finals and the two-time defending champions West Indies in the final, India were crowned world champions for the first time in their history.

Although the tournament is fondly remembered for Kapil Dev's inspirational captaincy and the 175 against Zimbabwe, Mohinder Amarnath was India's hero in the two most important games.

In the semi-final, Amarnath's brilliant spell of 2/27 in his 12 overs held England to a modest total of 213. He also scored a defiant 46 in India's run chase to be named the Player of the Match.

Amarnath scored a valuable 26 in the summit clash, a low-scoring affair, to help the Indians post a competitive 183. He followed his batting vigil with three crucial wickets, including the final wicket, to propel India to its crowning moment.