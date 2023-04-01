3 current Indian women's cricketers who came from humble backgrounds to reach the top

Athletes from around the world, regardless of their gender, have to overcome great struggles to reach the highest levels of their sport. It's no different for cricketers either.

Pragyan Ojha recently spoke about current Indian captain Rohit Sharma and his journey from a humble background. The two started off playing together, coming through the ranks on the domestic circuit before representing the national side. The pair also played together for the Deccan Chargers in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), and later for the Mumbai Indians.

Sharma isn't the only player who has had to overcome great odds to make it to the top. We take a look at three Indian women cricketers who overcame their humble backgrounds.

#1 Radha Yadav

Born in the Kandivali district of Mumbai, Radha Yadav went on to represent Mumbai before playing for Baroda and eventually playing for the Women in Blue. The all-rounder grew up playing cricket with boys in her society before her coach took her under his wing when she was 12. He provided sufficient kits for her and even helped send her to a school where she would flourish in terms of sports.

Her father was a vegetable vendor and had his stall outside the society she grew up in. Radha made her debut for India at the age of 17 and has slowly but steadily established herself as a handy all-rounder. She is a fearless competitor who isn't fazed by the big moments.

#2 Deepti Sharma

One of the country's best all-rounders at the moment, Deepti Sharma hails from the franchise she represented in the Women's Premier League, the UP Warriorz. Her father used to work in the railways, and she used to look up to her brother Sumit, who also represented Uttar Pradesh.

Even today, Deepti is strongly connected to her roots and remains as humble as ever. Although the all-rounder is introverted in nature, she lets her talent do the talking on the field. Coming from a lower-middle-class family, she is now one of the best all-rounders in the world.

#3 Pooja Vastrakar

Pooja Vastrakar played her part in helping the Mumbai Indians win the inaugural edition of the WPL. The Madhya Pradesh all-rounder has had quite a journey to the top though. Pooja's mother passed away when she was 10 years old and her father is a retired BSNL employee.

Being the youngest of seven siblings, Pooja started playing cricket with the boys in her neighborhood. She went on to represent her state before making her debut for the Women in Blue in 2018 and is now one of the key all-rounders for the side.

