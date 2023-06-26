3 currently injured players whose comebacks could make or break India's chances in the WTC 2023-25 cycle

Team India are arguably the best Test side in the world, but the same hasn't reflected in their trophy cabinet. They fell short in their second successive World Test Championship (WTC) final earlier this month, failing to cap off years of dominance both home and away with silverware.

Some of that can be attributed to their injury concerns. Rohit Sharma and Co. were without several key performers during their run-in with Australia in the WTC final, and these players' replacements didn't manage to fill the void successfully.

The WTC 2023-25 cycle has commenced with the Ashes. India, for one, have away tours of Australia, West Indies and South Africa, apart from home assignments against New Zealand, England and Bangladesh. If they are to reach the summit clash for the third cycle running, they will need a full-strength squad to choose from.

Here are three currently injured players whose comebacks could make or break India's chances in the WTC 2023-25 cycle.

#3 KL Rahul

Over the last two years, KL Rahul has struggled with a few injuries and also brief losses in form. However, before that, he had established himself as India's first choice to partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the order and even led the side on occasion.

Rahul tallied 461 runs in 10 innings in 2021, including a couple of noteworthy hundreds in challenging conditions. The opening batter has played only six Tests over the last two calendar years, though, and is currently recovering from a thigh injury he sustained during the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

In Rahul's absence, India haven't been able to find a capable replacement opener. Shubman Gill currently has some technical issues to iron out against swing and seam, while Mayank Agarwal has fallen off the radar.

Rahul's judgment outside off and technical solidity will be of great use to India during the upcoming WTC 23-25 cycle. Without him, they might struggle to counter the new ball.

#2 Rishabh Pant

The fact that Rishabh Pant is still India's highest-ranked Test batter according to the ICC charts tells you all you need to know about his importance to the side.

Having taken opposition bowling attacks to the cleaners both home and away with his aggressive hitting, Pant quickly became arguably the team's most important batter before suffering injuries in a horrific car crash. In his absence, Rohit Sharma and Co. have struggled to glue the middle order together.

KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan aren't exactly convincing options due to various reasons, and Pant's comeback seems to be the only thing that can keep the team afloat in the WTC 2023-25 cycle.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah

India have been without a lead bowler in Test cricket ever since Jasprit Bumrah, who even captained them in the one-off Test against England, was ruled out of action with a back injury.

Mohammad Shami hasn't been at his best, while Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur offer intermittent wicket-taking ability without much control. Mohammed Siraj has been decent, but even he is some way off becoming a world-class bowler in the format.

To deepen India's woes, their pace-bowling reserves aren't particularly strong either. Prasidh Krishna and the likes are currently on the sidelines, and the backup options who are part of the squad don't inspire much confidence.

Bumrah's return couldn't come sooner for the two-time WTC finalists, who desperately need a reliable bowler who can take up the mantle across all conditions.

