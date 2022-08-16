3 embarrassing dismissals of Rishabh Pant till date 

Rishabh Pant has improved in leaps and bounds over the last couple of years. He has a clear-headed approach to go for the win, regardless of the match scenario. He is a fearless cricketer who has helped India to some of their best wins in recent times.

However, it is not possible to expect a player to be flawless. In trying to play his natural game, Pant also tends to make some shocking mistakes while batting. At times, he tends to be careless as well.

We take a look at three times when the wicketkeeper-batter was dismissed in an embarrassing manner.

#1 U19 World Cup final- India vs West Indies

U-19 WC final: Rishabh Pant left the ball & was outside his crease. Was out stumped of the bowling of



1st ODI: Alzarri Joseph runs Pant out who was outside the crease at non striker's end courtesy of his right boot



Rishabh Pant opened the batting with fellow southpaw Ishan Kishan in the final of the 2016 Under-19 World Cup in Mirpur. He faced Alzarri Joseph in the first over of the innings.

He took a single of the first delivery that he faced. The next ball went past the outside edge - Pant prodded at it and missed.

He left alone the next delivery. However, he was caught wandering outside the crease by Windies keeper Tevin Imlach. Imlach hit the stumps with an under-arm flick, almost "reverse-mankading" him.

Despite a magnificent effort with the ball, Team India went on to lose the final by five wickets with three balls to spare.

#2 Third ODI - South Africa vs India, 2022

India were set a target of 288 in the third and final ODI of the series at the Newlands Cricket Ground. It was a dead rubber game, as South Africa had already won their first two matches of the series.

India looked well on course to chase down the target when Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan were out there in the middle. However, Andile Phehlukwayo dismissed Dhawan for 61.

Rishabh Pant walked in to bat in the 23rd over of the innings with India still requiring another 172 runs in the next 27.4 overs to win the match. The Delhi cricketer decided to get on the offensive from the word go. He charged at a full and wide delivery, holing out to the fielder at sweeper cover.

Former Indian captain Kohli was caught giving Pant a death stare as the wicketkeeper-batter walked off, having been dismissed for a golden duck.

The match went down to the wire, with the Proteas coming out on top thanks to slender four-run victory.

#3 Second ODI- England vs India, 2022

Following a blistering 10-wicket win over England in the first ODI, Team India clashed against Jos Butler-led England at Lord's with a potential series win on the cards.

With 247 to chase in 50 overs, the visitors lost openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar within the first 10 overs, courtesy some brilliant bowling from England's left-arm seamer Reece Topley.

Rishabh Pant walked in to bat with the Men in Blue reeling at 27/2. The Delhi cricketer was coming on the back of a brilliant showing in the rescheduled Edgbaston Test against England.

However, he failed to make an impact in the match as he was dismissed for a duck by right-arm fast bowler Brydon Carse. Pant chipped a low full-toss to mid-on with India losing their third wicket in the 11th over as things kept getting tougher for the visitors.

Virat Kohli's struggles continued as he was dismissed in the next over. India lost by a huge margin of 100 runs, as no batter managed to stay on the crease and have a significant impact.

