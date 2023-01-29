3 England batters who can score a double-hundred in ODIs

That England are one of the most destructive white-ball sides in men's cricket today requires no reiteration. Not only are they holders of both World Cup trophies, but they've preached and practiced a cavalier brand of cricket that is widely regarded as the template for the world to follow.

Funnily enough, not a single England batter has notched up a double-hundred yet in ODIs. The highest score made by an Englishman in the format remains 180 not out by Jason Roy in 2018. Given their ability to rack up massive totals one after another, the day might not be too far away when they have a one-day double-centurion in their ranks.

On that note, let's take a look at three such batters from England who could breach the double-hundred barrier in ODIs.

#1 Jos Buttler

Very few batters are as destructive in the limited-overs formats as Jos Buttler is. The England white-ball captain may not bat as an opener in ODIs like he does in T20s, but one cannot put it past him to strike a double-century.

For the record, six of Buttler's 10 ODI centuries till date have seen him finish with a strike-rate of 163 or above, with four of those in excess of 190. Add to that his highest score of an unbeaten 162, which came off a mere 70 deliveries against the Netherlands when he was promoted to No. 4 and you're looking at a modern-day colossus.

The only factor here is time and the number of deliveries Buttler can get to face in an ODI innings. Should there be a day when he pads up and walks out early and gets to bat in excess of 30 overs, expect carnage and a potential double-hundred to ensue. After all, given his rate of acceleration, you wouldn't put it past him to rack it up within double quick time alright!

#2 Jonny Bairstow

A pretty obvious choice, isn't he? Jonny Bairstow opens the innings, has a potential 50 overs of batting in front of him and is a destructive hitter of the cricket ball. All the options that make him a suitable candidate to smash an ODI double-hundred!

Mind you, there's the factor of added hunger as well to weigh in, with Bairstow suffering a freak leg injury just when he was at the absolute peak of his batting prowess. If he's in the zone, you just don't want to be a bowler running into him alright!

#3 Ben Duckett

Ben Duckett is one of many skilful batters in the lengthy assembly line of talent in England. The southpaw's strength lies in his ability to float up and down the batting order, while also unleashing enterprising and innovative strokes against spin.

Duckett is currently England's first-choice Test opener and has also been part of their T20 setup. He has also made a comeback to the ODI squad and is currently in South Africa for a 3-match series.

It is also worth noting that his highest score in List-A cricket reads an unbeaten 220. Clearly, he knows what it's like to score a double-hundred in the 50-over format and he sure has the skill to be able to replicate it at the highest level too.

Which England batter do you think will be the first to score a double-hundred in ODIs? Let us know in the comments section below!

Also read: 3 Australian batters who can score a double-hundred in ODIs

Get IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest cricket Updates.

Poll : Will Jos Buttler score a double-hundred in ODIs? Yes No 0 votes