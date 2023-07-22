3 most exciting tied matches in women's ODIs

The quality of matches across formats when it comes to women's cricket has skyrocketed, proportional to the growth it has attained over the course of the last couple of years.

The recently concluded three-format Ashes affair in England along with India's tour of Bangladesh is enough evidence to support the aforementioned fact. Even matches across the last couple of World Cups have been of the highest standard.

While Australia and England sit on the perch above the rest, a paradigm shift is inevitable, leading to women's cricket delivering thrilling matches on a much more regular basis. The third ODI between India and Bangladesh in Mirpur, the series decider, ended up being the ninth tied affair in women's ODI history.

Bangladesh women's team posted their highest ODI score on the back of a maiden century by Fargana Hoque. India were on course for a series win by coasting through during the run chase, but a late collapse meant that the affair was tied, along with the series as well.

On that note, let us take a look at three other exciting tied matches in Women's ODI history.

#1 South Africa vs Pakistan (May 12, 2019; Benoni)

The two teams played out a high-scoring tied contest during Pakistan's tour of South Africa in 2019.

The Proteas women's outfit posted 265-6 after being put into bat first. The opening duo of Laura Woolvardt and Lizelle Lee scored fifties while skipper Sune Luus top-scored with 80 runs.

Pakistan women's team were reduced to 37-3 in the eighth over and seemed all out of the run chase. However, fifties from Javeria Khan and Aliya Riaz brought them back into the contest. No. 11 batter Nashra Sandhu hit a six off the penultimate delivery and managed to claim a single off the final delivery to level the scores.

#2 Australia vs South Africa (November 27, 2016; Coffs Harbour)

During the fourth ODI between Australia and South Africa, with the series already wrapped up in favor of the South Africans, the two teams could not be separated after almost 100 overs of action.

The Meg Lanning-led side posted 242 on the board after opting to bat first. Fifties from Ellyse Perry and Nicole Bolton formed the bulk of the score while a couple of cameos from the lower middle-order batters helped.

South Africa were seemingly out of the contest and were staring at a 4-0 deficit at 40-4 in the 12th over. The famous duo of Marizanne Kapp and skipper Dane van Niekerk put on 144 runs for the fifth wicket to bring the hosts back into the match.

With five required off the last two deliveries, tail-ender Masabata Klaas hit a boundary to level the scores. Australia managed to stitch together a run-out off the final delivery to end the contest as a tie.

Dane van Niekerk was adjudged Player of the Match for claiming figures of 3-52 and top scoring with 81 runs.

#3 India vs New Zealand (December 17, 1997; Indore)

The two teams were involved in a tied affair during the 1997 Women's World Cup in India. After electing to bat first, New Zealand were comfortably poised at 111-0 at one stage but collapsed to 176-9 at the end of 50 overs.

In response, India were also cruising along at 120-2 at one stage of the run chase but were bowled out for the same score with five deliveries left in the contest.

Interestingly, the chaotic match witnessed a total of five run-outs.

Where does the tied contest between India and Bangladesh stand among the greatest women's ODI matches of all time? Let us know what you think.