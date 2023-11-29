3 experiments India need to do in last 2 T20Is vs Australia to begin 2024 T20 World Cup preparations

Team India missed out on the opportunity to seal the series in the third T20I against Australia at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. The Aussies secured a last-ball win, courtesy of a destructive ton by Glenn Maxwell to stay alive in the five-match series.

The unassailable 3-0 lead would have given Team India a free hand to implement changes to their squad as part of their experiment with the fringe players. Despite the setback, the Men in Blue are likely to utilize the 2-1 cushion to provide opportunities for the players in the squad, keeping the big picture in mind.

The likes of Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, and Jitesh Sharma have yet to get an opportunity in the series so far. Furthermore, the selection becomes trickier with Shreyas Iyer coming into the squad, that too as vice-captain, as well as Deepak Chahar. It would be interesting to see how Team India integrate these players into the squad for the remaining two matches in the series.

On that note, here are three experiments India need to do in the last two T20Is vs Australia to begin their 2024 T20 World Cup preparations

#1 Bring in additional all-rounders for batting and bowling depth

Playing with only five frontline bowlers, in such high-scoring venues, has been an issue for both India and Australia in the ongoing series. India do have options like Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube tailormade to solve such issues, but their inclusion could mean compromising a bit on the batting strength.

However, with the batting unit making the most of the favorable conditions, it seems like an option worth exploring. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad have scored heavily in the series so far, while Rinku Singh has also been in imperious touch. This comes as an encouragement for Team India to bolster their playing XI with an all-rounder in their mix.

Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube can come in handy with the ball, especially the former with his ability to bowl with the new ball and bring some control into the bowling attack.

Deepak Chahar is also a viable option, considering his recent form as well as his ability to chip in with some valuable runs down the order.

#2 Integrate Shreyas Iyer into the batting order

Shreyas Iyer is a certain inclusion for the final two T20Is and it is certain to reshape the entire batting order.

With the new left-hand-right-hand combination at the top settling well, coupled with the firepower of skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh down the order, it leaves the left-handed duo of Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma on the ropes.

Kishan has scored two fifties in the series so far, but has looked sluggish at the start of his innings, and even recorded a duck in the third T20I. Shreyas is likely to feature at No. 3, and since Kishan cannot bat any lower than No. 4, he might have to pave the way.

Shreyas has a point to prove after missing out on the squads for the last two T20 World Cups despite being in consideration. He has played well in ODIs since his return from injury but has to translate the same form in the shortest format as well. He has had tremendous success at No. 3 in the format, but has only recorded 14 runs from his last three T20I innings, the last of which came in 2022.

Shreyas can make a huge statement with a strong set of displays in the remaining matches, and remain in contention even if Virat Kohli returns to claim the position by the time the T20 World Cup unfolds.

#3 Unleash the dynamic finishing pair of Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma

As mentioned before, Ishan Kishan will likely get the axe to facilitate Shreyas Iyer into the playing XI. As a result, India have no option but to turn to Jitesh Sharma, the only other wicketkeeper in the squad.

For Jitesh to feature, Team India will also have to drop Tilak Varma. The left-handed batter has arguably been batting far below the order and has not got a chance to express himself truly in the series.

The set of changes will give India to try out the deadly combination of Jitesh and Rinku Singh in the middle order. The duo can be quite a handful if they get going.

They did play together in the Asian Games 2023 campaign but did not get a chance to bat together and showcase what they can do together in the back end of the innings.

What will be Team India's playing XI for the fourth T20I against Australia? Let us know what you think.