Cricketers have a busy schedule as they have to play international matches and T20 leagues all across the world. Due to changing time-zones and hectic travel schedule, the cricketers generally do not get enough time to get a proper sleep. They have to adjust other things to accomodate sleep in their schedule.

While the players tend to take a nap after the end of a match or the end of the day's play in Test matches, sometimes, the players also fell asleep in the middle of an international cricket match.

In this listicle now, we will look at the three famous cricketers who fell asleep while being a part of a game.

#1 Marnus Labuschagne was spotted taking a nap in WTC Final 2023

Marnus Labuschagne is one of the best batters in Test cricket at the moment. The Australian batter has made name for himself with his consistent performances in the longest format of the game.

Labuschagne has played several match-winning knocks in the top-order and middle-order in his career. Australia have now allotted the number three batting position to him in Test cricket.

In the ongoing ICC World Test Championship Final between India and Australia, Labuschagne was spotted sleeping in the team's balcony when Australian openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja were batting in the middle.

Labuschagne immediately woke up after realizing that David Warner lost his wicket, and it was his turn to go out in the middle and bat. The International Cricket Council shared a video of the same on their official Instagram profile last night. The clip has gone viral on Instagram, receiving more than 1 million likes inside 24 hours.

Speaking with SEN Radio after Day 3, Labuschagne explained why he was sleeping and said:

“I was just resting my eyes between balls and just relaxing. I was trying to calm my nerves a little bit, you can’t watch the game all the time, I got up there and was awake pretty soon.

#2 One of the retired star cricketers - MS Dhoni

Regarded by many as one of the calmest cricketers, MS Dhoni once decided to take a nap in the middle of an ODI match between India and Sri Lanka. The incident happened during the third ODI of a series in 2017 between the two Asian countries.

Home team Sri Lanka disappointed their fans with their performance against India. The fans at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium threw bottles at the players on the ground, forcing the umpires to halt the game.

During the short break, MS Dhoni, who was batting in the middle, decided to lie down on the ground and take a nap. The photos of Dhoni taking a nap soon went viral on social media.

#3 One of the retired star cricketers - AB de Villiers

During the 2014 Boxing Day Test match between South Africa and West Indies, Dean Elgar and Faf du Plessis smacked a hundred each for the home side. Their second-wicket partnership lasted almost 63 overs.

Saj Sadiq @SajSadiqCricket AB de Villiers has a sleep in the dressing room while his team mates bat against the West Indies :) #SAvWI #Cricket http://t.co/YroyjV04LZ AB de Villiers has a sleep in the dressing room while his team mates bat against the West Indies :) #SAvWI #Cricket http://t.co/YroyjV04LZ

Middle-order AB de Villiers was ready to go out there and bat, but since the West Indies bowlers could not break the partnership for a long time, he decided to take a nap while in his cricket gear.

