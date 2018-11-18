IPL 2019: 3 foreign players above the age of 33 who might attract attention at the auction

Palash Chaturvedi
18 Nov 2018, 22:59 IST

The Indian Premier league is easily one of the biggest cricket leagues in the world. And while T20 cricket is largely considered to be a young man's game, the IPL has sometimes proved that age is just a number.

There are many 33+ Indian players who will be hot picks at the upcoming auction. But here, let us look at three such 'old' foreign players who could be sold for a high price at the auction:

3. Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn for SRH

Dale Steyn is one of the world's most dangerous fast bowlers. And the way he has made a comeback this year will definitely make franchises give some serious thought to him next month.

Steyn has played for four different franchises in IPL. This time, teams like KXIP, KKR and MI are expected to be looking at him.

Steyn has played 90 IPL matches and taken 92 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 6.72.

2. Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga for Mumbai Indians

Whenever a list of best IPL bowlers comes up, this man is always near the top. He has played for just one franchise in his whole IPL career but that is for a reason - Mumbai Indians just didn't want to let go of him earlier.

Malinga's yorkers are still as dangerous as ever, and after making a comeback in international cricket it is now likely that many franchises might be looking at him.

In the previous edition he was a bowling mentor for the Mumbai Indians team, but don't be surprised if you see him playing this season.

Malinga has helped Mumbai Indians win three IPL cups and two Champions League T20 trophies, and he has also bagged the purple cap once. He has played in 110 IPL matches and taken 154 wickets at an economy of 6.87.

1. Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum scored 158 in the first match of IPL

Brendon McCullum is still better than many young players with his batting skills. He brings a different level of power hitting and plenty of experience to any side.

The biggest advantage to having him in the team is his availability for the whole season. Many franchises will be looking to get Baz on board at the auction.

McCullym has played for five different franchises so far. In 109 IPL games, he has scored 2880 runs at a strike rate of 131.75.