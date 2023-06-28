3 games in India's 2023 World Cup schedule which favor them

Team India will look to end their ICC title drought during the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023, which will be played in India from October 5 to November 19.

The schedule for the tournament was announced on Tuesday, June 27. India will kick-off their campaign with a tough match against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8.

The last time the ODI World Cup was played in India, in 2011, the Men in Blue registered a famous triumph as MS Dhoni led the team to an iconic win.

This was only the second time that India had lifted the World Cup; the first instance of course being when Kapil Dev’s men created history in England in 1983.

Team India captured the Champions Trophy in 2013 in England, but 2011 was the last time they won a World Cup in any format.

As the hosts look to end their ICC jinx, we look at three World Cup 2023 games from the round-robin schedule that favor India.

#1 October 11, India vs Afghanistan - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

The Men in Blue will face Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in match number eight of the ICC World Cup 2023 on October 11. Since they begin their campaign against five-time champions Australia, India would be aided by a relatively low-key follow-up game.

Of course, Team India can take Afghanistan lightly at the own peril. When the sides met during the 2019 edition in Southampton, the Afghan side gave the Men in Blue a massive scare.

India decided to bat first after winning the toss, but posted a disappointing 224/8 on the board. Leading the team, Virat Kohli scored 67 off 63, while Kedar Jadhav contributed 52 off 68.

A hat-trick by Mohammed Shami (4/40) and good performances from the other bowlers ensured India registered an 11-run win.

India have never lost to Afghanistan in any format so far, so that will also give them confidence irrespective of the result of the Australia clash.

#2 October 19, India vs Bangladesh - Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune

Team India will take on Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on October 19 as part of the ICC World Cup 2023 campaign.

This will be their fourth match in the edition. Again, this match will be preceded by the high-intensity India-Pakistan clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15.

Whatever happens in that match, India will have to regroup and start afresh since a lot of energy, both mental and physical, is likely to be consumed in the high-voltage contest against arch-rivals Pakistan.

If India win, they can to boost their confidence even further with a good performance against Bangladesh. If they lose, they have a chance to get some crucial points on the board in the game against Bangladesh.

The Men in Blue were stunned by Bangladesh in the 2007 edition in West Indies at the Port of Spain. However, since then, they have been completely dominant over the Bangla Tigers.

India hammered Bangladesh by 87 runs during the 2011 World Cup in Mirpur. They got the better of their opponents by 109 runs in the 2015 quarter-final in Melbourne and by 28 runs in the 2019 World Cup clash in Birmingham.

#3 November 5, India vs South Africa - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Team India will face South Africa in their penultimate league match of World Cup 2023 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 5.

The match will be a good test for the Men in Blue since they will be playing the two qualifiers on either side of this game.

The Kolkata crowd will be rooting for the home team. The current squad is known to derive energy from public support and there will definitely be plenty at the iconic Eden Gardens on November 5.

If we look at the head-to-head record between India and South Africa in the World Cup, the Proteas enjoy a 3-2 advantage. They beat the Men in Blue in 1992, 1999 and 2011.

However, India will take confidence from the fact that they have defeated South Africa in the last two ODI World Cup meetings between the two sides.

Come November 5, they will be keen to make it three wins a row in the World Cup.

