3 highest ODI partnerships by visiting pairs in India ft. Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra 

Batting in Indian conditions can be tricky sometimes for visiting batters, as they face certain challenges in adapting to the environment. While some decks in India offer help to both seam and swing, many tracks pose batters with a challenge to tackle spin bowling.

While there have been days when an overseas batter has dished out a masterful display in India, it is not so often when two batting partners hunt in pairs to pile up runs in relatively unfamiliar conditions.

One such instance took place in the recently concluded maiden ODI World Cup 2023 encounter between England and New Zealand when Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra hammered the defending champions with blazing centuries.

The two left-handers batted magnificently and piled up 273* runs for New Zealand. This is the highest partnership for the Black Caps in men's ODI World Cup history.

Where does their 273-run partnership stand among the list of the highest ODI partnerships by visiting batting pairs in India? Let's find out.

#3 235 by Herschelle Gibbs and Gary Kirsten vs India in 2000

Gary Kirsten sweeping during his hundred vs India in 2000 [Getty Images]

In March 2000, South Africa toured India for a five-match ODI series. In what was an entertaining series, the hosts won the rubber 3-2.

However, the tour began on a perfect note for South Africa when their openers, Herschelle Gibbs and Gary Kirsten, piled up 235 runs in the first ODI in Kochi.

Both Kirsten and Gibbs were on fire right from the start. The duo attacked the Indian bowlers mercilessly and hit the ball all over the park. The hosts were without the services of Javagal Srinath and Venkatesh Prasad in that game, and Kirsten and Gibbs took a full toll on the inexperienced Indian bowling attack.

Both players scored centuries, with Gibbs scoring 111 runs while Kirsten mustered 115 runs, taking South Africa to a first-innings total of 301/3.

In reply, India were not in the best of positions at 101/4. However, Ajay Jadeja's 92 and important knocks by Mohammad Azharuddin (42 off 51) and Robin Singh (42* off 43) helped India win the game by seven wickets.

Interestingly, the 235-run stand between Gibbs and Kirsten remains the highest partnership in ODI cricket in a losing cause.

#2 258* by David Warner and Aaron Finch vs India in 2020

David Warner and Aaron Finch during their record partnership vs India in 2020 [Getty Images]

Another opening pair caused mayhem against India in India when David Warner and Aaron Finch plundered 258* runs during Australia's 10-wicket win in an ODI in 2020.

Australia toured India for a three-match ODI series, with the Wankhede Stadium hosting the opening game. The Men in Blue made 255 in their first innings, thanks to a fighting half-century by Shikhar Dhawan (74).

Australian openers Warner and Finch made a mockery of the target as they hammered the Indian bowling attack barbarously. India's bowling unit, consisting of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Kuldeep Yadav, looked toothless as they failed to trouble the two Aussie openers.

The hosts were mauled around by a determined duo of Warner and Finch, both cruising to unbeaten centuries. While Warner ended up with 128* off 112 balls, the Aussie captain made a 114-ball 110*.

Australia eased past the total with all ten wickets in hand and 74 balls to spare. Their 258-run stand is the highest opening partnership against India in ODI cricket history.

#1 273* by Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra vs England in Match 1 of the 2023 ODI World Cup

Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra were unstoppable vs England [Getty Images]

Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra became the most successful visiting pair in India when they amassed 273* runs between them in the first match of the 2023 ODI World Cup against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 5.

New Zealand first did a fantastic job in restricting England to 273/9 in the first innings, with Matt Henry taking a three-wicket haul. In reply, the Kiwis were jolted early as they lost Will Young on a golden duck. However, little did the English team know what was coming their way.

Opener Devon Conway and youngster Rachin Ravindra bamboozled the English bowling attack of Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Mark Wood and Adil Rashid. The two left-handers were spotless in their affair and negotiated both spin and pace in the best possible manner.

Both batters reached to their respective fifties in 36 balls before completing the three-digit mark with aplomb. While Conway scored a blazing 121-ball 152*, Ravindra ended with 123* off just 96 deliveries.

Their 273-run stand was not only the highest partnership for New Zealand in an ODI World Cup game but also became the highest stand during a run-chase in the history of the prestigious tournament.

[Stats credit: @kaustats ]