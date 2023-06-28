3 most iconic Ashes Tests at Lord's

The stage is set for a blockbuster contest at Lord's, with England and Australia resuming their battle for the Ashes in the second Test on Wednesday, June 28.

With the visitors coming out on top of a thriller at Edgbaston, it has set the tone for what was always anticipated as a mouth-watering series. Two contrasting approaches stood out in the first Test and they will be tested to hilt once again at the venue regarded as the 'Mecca of cricket'.

Lord's is a venue embellished with incredible history and tradition. The two oldest teams in Test cricket have had their say in the same too over all these decades, producing some memorable moments along the way.

Ahead of the second Ashes Test, let's go back in time and revisit three of the most iconic Ashes contests at Lord's.

#3 1st Test in 2005

Ben @LongyWTID Glenn McGrath’s performance in the first Test at Lords in the 2005 Ashes series was out of this world. Glenn McGrath’s performance in the first Test at Lords in the 2005 Ashes series was out of this world.

The start of what would go down as one of the greatest Test series ever, never mind in the Ashes alone. It was fitting that it commenced at a venue as historic as Lord's with a new chapter in history set to be written over the weeks that were to follow.

The opening day was as manic as it could have got. Australia opted to bat first and the image of Ricky Ponting bleeding from his check thanks to a Steve Harmison snorter remains vivid even today. Australia could only muster 190 as they were rolled over before Tea as Harmison led the way with a five-wicket haul.

In response, Glenn McGrath unleashed a masterful spell that had England's batting lineup either nicking to the slips or bowled. Before they knew it, the hosts were 21/5 as McGrath left them in shambles. Debutant Kevin Pietersen counter-punched his way to 57 but he couldn't avoid England conceding a 35-run lead.

Australia never looked back thereafter and turned in a far better batting display to leave England a record 420 runs to get. McGrath and partner-in-crime Shane Warne combined for eight wickets even as Pietersen remained unbeaten on 64, with the visitors wrapping up a 239-run win on the fourth day.

The Test eventually petered into a one-sided affair but it was iconic for many reasons - McGrath's 500th Test scalp and Pietersen's arrival as a fearless, maverick batter on the big stage to name a couple.

Most of all though, it was the start of what remains a highly-talked about and popular Ashes series in folklore.

#2 2nd Test in 1985

Lord's Cricket Ground @HomeOfCricket Happy Birthday to former Australia captain, Allan Border!



He made the Lord's Honours Boards in 1985, after scoring 196 in an



#LoveLords Happy Birthday to former Australia captain, Allan Border!He made the Lord's Honours Boards in 1985, after scoring 196 in an #Ashes clash vs England 🎂 Happy Birthday to former Australia captain, Allan Border!He made the Lord's Honours Boards in 1985, after scoring 196 in an #Ashes clash vs England 👏#LoveLords https://t.co/R5Wbq1fzSv

Having entered the Lord's Test of 1985 on the back of a loss at Headingley, Australia were keen to bounce back and draw level. It was skipper Allan Border who showed the way in the second Test of the 1985 series as he waltzed to a majestic 196. This was after David Gower, his opposite number, struck 86 in the first essay as England scored 290.

Australia took a healthy lead of 135 and had the hosts in tatters at 98/6. An innings defeat loomed but Sir Ian Botham unleashed one of his many famous counter-attacks. In the company of the more sedate Mike Gatting, he not only gave England a lead but also harbored hopes of an improbable win. Memories of his exploits in that famous 1981 series were bound to have come screaming back.

More so, when Australia lost half their side for 65 in a chase of 127 as Botham took charge with the ball too. But Border wasn't to be dislodged as he absorbed all the pressure and remained unbeaten on 41 with wicket-keeper Wayne Phillips chipping in with a crucial 32-ball 29. Australia lost one more wicket but managed to wrap up an iconic Test at Lord's by 4 wickets.

#1 2nd Test in 2019

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda After replacing Steve Smith in Australia's line-up at Lord's, substitute Marnus Labuschagne was hit on the helmet by Jofra Archer. sportskeeda.com/amp/cricket/as… After replacing Steve Smith in Australia's line-up at Lord's, substitute Marnus Labuschagne was hit on the helmet by Jofra Archer. sportskeeda.com/amp/cricket/as…

The Lord's Ashes Test of 2019 had all possible drama in it. From the weather having a say in the contest to the possibility of all three results in the air on the final day, it was quite an event.

Australia took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series at Edgbaston but the opening day at Lord's was completely rained out. Unsurprisingly, Tim Paine inserted England to bat first as the hosts managed to score 258 on the back of half-centuries from Jonny Bairstow and Rory Burns.

Rain played spoilsport on Day 3, however as Australia found themselves on 80/4. If anything, it set things up for the Test to move forward quickly though. And Day 4 witnessed a jaw-dropping spectacle - Jofra Archer versus Steve Smith.

Archer couldn't dismiss Australia's star batter, but he peppered him with the short stuff that struck him on the elbow before Smith copped one below the helmet. He was floored but was back on his feet before having to retire hurt, only to return and take the attack to the bowlers with his side in a spot of bother. He eventually played all around a straight one for 92 as the Aussies conceded an eight-run lead.

It was the stuff of a cinema script on the final day. Marnus Labuschagne became Test cricket's first concussion substitute and laid down a marker with a solid half-century since which he hasn't looked back.

This was after Ben Stokes' brilliant century set up a declaration and while Australia were in dodgy waters in the last session, Travis Head hung in to save the Test as it went a long way in Australia eventually retaining the Ashes.

In every possible way, this was one of the modern-day classics at Lord's. Befitting of an Ashes Test too and time will tell what the 2023 rendition has in store for us.

What is your favorite memory of an Ashes Test at Lord's? Have your say in the comments section below!

Also read: Pat Cummins, Ben Stokes and a tale of two Ashes classics

Poll : Can England bounce back and draw level in the Lord's Ashes Test? Yes No 0 votes