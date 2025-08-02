3 important things India must do on Day 3 of the 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test ft. Yashasvi Jaiswal

The fifth Test between India and England is right in the balance following two gripping days of cricket. The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has delivered on its promise of entertainment over the last few weeks, and the final encounter has been no different.

Plenty of interesting storylines dominated Day 2. There was a lot of talk between players from both sides, with Prasidh Krishna, Ben Duckett, Akash Deep, Joe Root and Sai Sudharsan all getting involved in the chatter at some point.

There was a good deal of quality cricket, too. Ahead of the third day, India lead by 52 runs with eight wickets in the tank. Yashasvi Jaiswal is batting on 51, while nightwatchman Akash Deep is giving him company. The visitors will need to be at the top of their game if they are to level the series scoreline.

On that note, here are three important things India must do on Day 3 of the fifth England vs India Test.

#3 India must run well between the wickets

England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty

This might sound like a basic thing to say, but India haven't run well between the wickets throughout the series.

In the first innings, Shubman Gill made a terrible error of judgment to be caught short of his ground. In the second essay, on Day 2, KL Rahul would've been found outside his crease had a throw been on the money.

The usual suspects when it comes to indecisive running, including Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja, are still in the thick of things. They will need to be extremely careful on Day 3, because even one small mistake could be the difference between retaining the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and losing it.

#2 Sunnier conditions are expected, and India need to account for that

England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty

The first two days of the Oval Test have been played under overcast conditions, with rain intervening at times as well. The forecast is slightly better for the third day, and we could see the sun make an appearance.

Batting is known to be easier under sunny skies, and India will need to make the most of that if they are to take a sufficient lead. Jaiswal was happy to play his shots in the final session of Day 2, but if the sun comes out, the opener might need to revert to a slightly safer approach since he'll have time on his hands.

The other batters need to account for the change in weather as well, especially with England being down to just three fast bowlers. Speaking of which...

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal and Co. need to grind down England's 3-man pace attack

England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty

Chris Woakes has been ruled out of the fifth Test with a dislocated shoulder, leaving England with just three fast bowlers. While Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue ensured that Woakes' absence wasn't felt too deeply in the first innings, this Test has been moving at a fast pace.

Atkinson and Tongue are bound to be at least a bit sore for the second innings, in the absence of a fourth pacer. With Jamie Overton not offering much support either, England's pace attack are in for a serious test if India apply themselves on Day 3.

The visitors need to try to get the home side to bring on spin in the form of Jacob Bethell and Joe Root, primarily by grinding the fast bowlers to dust over a period of two or three sessions.

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More

