3 India openers who impressed on their Test debut

Yashasvi Jaiswal strode out to the field against West Indies as India’s new Test opener in the Dominica Test on Wednesday, July 12. The left-hander looked at ease during his first innings. He remained largely unruffled and gave a great glimpse of his talent and ability. Jaiswal was unbeaten on 40 as the visitors ended Day 1 on 80 without any loss.

With Jaiswal opening the innings, India got a left-right opening combination and the side would hope that this template continues for a while. With an impressive first-class record under his belt, Jaiswal can be one of the brightest stars to watch out for.

On that note, we take a look at three Test debutants who impressed as openers for India:

#3 Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan slammed many records on his debut

Shikhar Dhawan made his Test debut in the third Test against Australia in Mohali back in 2013. The left-hander impressed and how! He raced away to slam the fastest century by a debutant.

Then aged 27, Dhawan became the 13th Indian player to score a century on his Test debut. He raced away to 104 runs off just 85 deliveries in Mohali. Not only did Dhawan break the record for the fastest Test century on debut, but he also surpassed Gundappa Viswanath's 137, which had stood as the highest Test score by an Indian on debut since 1969.

Dhawan was drafted into the playing XI in place of Virender Sehwag for the third Test of the four-match series. At that point, the hosts were already leading the series 2-0.

#2 Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw made a smashing entry

Prithvi Shaw made his Test debut against West Indies at Rajkot in 2018. After impressing in the domestic circuit, Shaw looked at ease in his first match. He became the youngest specialist batter to debut for India since Sachin Tendulkar in 1989 against Pakistan. Additionally, Shaw also became the second-youngest debutant Test opener for the country.

Shaw raced off the blocks as he scored a half-century in just 56 balls, becoming the youngest player to achieve this milestone on Test debut. As the innings progressed, he went on to become the youngest Indian to score a century on Test debut. It took him 99 balls, accompanied by 14 boundaries, to reach this remarkable achievement.

Shaw's century on debut made him the 106th player in the history of Test cricket to accomplish this feat and the first since Kevin O'Brien of Ireland achieved it earlier that year against Pakistan.

#1 Shubman Gill

Gill looked at ease in his debut innings

Shubman Gill made his debut in the second Test held in Melbourne in 2020, which marked the starting point of the vistors' remarkable turnaround after the crushing defeat they experienced in the day-night Test in Adelaide.

Against a top class Australian bowling attack on a Melbourne pitch that had considerable assistance for the quicks, Gill showed his potential and class with an assured 45 in the first innings. Chasing a target of 70, Gill partnered his captain Ajinkya Rahane to take the visitors over the line with another classy unbeaten 35 in the second innings.

