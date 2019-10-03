×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

3 Indian batsmen with scores of 150 and above against South Africa in both Tests and ODIs

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
240   //    03 Oct 2019, 19:28 IST

Rohit Sharma (L)
Rohit Sharma (L)

South Africa have been one of the powerhouses of cricket ever since the rainbow nation made its return to international cricket in 1991. Though the Proteas have never won a major ICC trophy, they have always given the top class teams a run for their money.

South Africa once ruled the ICC Test rankings for a long time and they had even established themselves as a force to reckon with in the ODI format. And, the fast bowling attack of South Africa has always been a major contributor to their success.

Over the years, the African nation has produced several quality pace bowlers namely Dale Steyn, Shaun Pollock, Makhaya Ntini, Morne Morkel, Allan Donald, Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander.

Also Read - Top 10 South African fast bowlers of all time

Despite the presence of these dangerous fast bowlers, the Indian batsmen have enjoyed a good record against South Africa.

Here's a list of three elite batsmen who have dominated the Proteas bowling attack by registering scores of 150 and above in both Tests and ODI cricket.

#3 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is the newest entry in this list
Rohit Sharma is the newest entry in this list

Rohit Sharma recently destroyed the South African bowling attack while representing India in the first Test match against the Proteas. This was the first time that Rohit was opening for India in Tests and the dashing opener ensured he played a memorable knock to entertain the fans in Visakhapatnam.

He hit 176 runs off 244 runs to help India get off to an excellent start in the match. His knock included 23 fours and 6 sixes.

Advertisement

In 2015, Rohit slammed a daddy hundred versus South Africa in ODI cricket as well. The African side set India a target of 304 runs and Rohit played a knock of 150 runs to take his team close to the target.

Though India ultimately lost the match by 5 runs, Sharma had won the hearts of fans with his wonderful innings, which included 13 fours and 6 sixes.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
India vs South Africa 2019 South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
South Africa in India 2019
1st T20I | Sun, 15 Sep
IND
RSA
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS RSA live score
2nd T20I | Wed, 18 Sep
RSA 149/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 151/3 (19.0 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 22 Sep
IND 134/9 (20.0 ov)
RSA 140/1 (16.5 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
IND VS RSA live score
1st Test | 09:20 AM
IND 502/7
RSA 39/3 (20.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: South Africa trail India by 463 runs with 7 wickets remaining
IND VS RSA live score
2nd Test | Thu, 10 Oct, 09:30 AM
India
South Africa
IND VS RSA preview
3rd Test | Sat, 19 Oct, 09:30 AM
India
South Africa
IND VS RSA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
South Africa in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
Sri Lanka Women in Australia 2019
Bangladesh Women in Pakistan 2019
Caribbean Premier League
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Pentangular Series in Oman 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us