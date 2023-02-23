3 Indian grounds on which Virat Kohli has never scored a test hundred

Virat Kohli is undoubtedly among the all-time great batsmen that Indian cricket has ever produced. The numbers speak for themselves.

In 106 tests, Kohli has aggregated 8195 runs at an average of 48.49, with 27 hundreds and 28 fifties. He is also the quickest batsman to reach 25,000 international runs in just 549 innings.

In a career spanning more than a decade, he has played a lot of cricket at home. Yet, there are some iconic cricket grounds in India where the Indian stalwart hasn't gotten a test hundred. Here, we will take a look at 3 of such venues.

Note: Only those venues where Virat Kohli has played at least 2 tests have been considered here.

#3 JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Ranchi remains Kohli's happy hunting ground in white-ball cricket, not so much in tests though.

The JSCA International Stadium Complex, which hosted its first ODI in 2013, remains an iconic cricket ground in the central-eastern part of India. The venue made its test debut in March 2017 against Australia.

Virat's record in tests here is dismal, scoring just 18 runs in 2 tests with the highest score of 12. He has tasted success at this ground in white-ball cricket, with his 123 off 95 against Australia in the third ODI of the 2019 series remaining the standout. However, in test cricket, he is yet to hit the three-figure mark.

#2 I.S. Bindra Stadium, PCA, Mohali

Despite some memorable knocks in white-ball cricket, Virat doesn't have a test hundred at the PCA Stadium yet.

It would be a surprise to many to know that Virat Kohli hasn't had a test hundred at the PCA Stadium in Mohali yet, considering the truckload of runs he has scored here in ODIs and T20Is.

Despite not reaching the three-figure milestone, his record at this venue is robust. In 4 tests, he has scored 244 runs at an average of 48.80 with the highest score of 67 not out.

Kohli has had memorable performances here in white-ball cricket, most famously the 82* in WT20 2016 against Australia that took India to the semi-finals and a 154 against New Zealand in an ODI later that same year.

#3 Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad

Kohli has work to do to improve his record in Ahmedabad.

The newly-built sporting colloseum in India is a sight to behold for cricket fans. The cricket ground, which can fit more than 100,000 people in the house, hosted its first international game after the reconstruction in February 2021.

Virat has played 3 tests at this ground, once in 2012 and twice in 2021, all against England and has had poor outings on all the 3 occassions. He has scored just 60 runs at an average of 20 with the highest score of 27.

His ODI numbers here don't make for a great read either, with an average of 25 in 7 games, going past the score of fifty just once.

