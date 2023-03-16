3 Indian players for whom Australia ODI series is very important

India emerged victorious in the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, beating the Aussies 2-1. They have also booked their spot in the WTC final to be played at The Oval starting June 7, 2023 against the same opposition after New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka on March 13. The teams will now play a 3-match ODI series in Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Chennai.

It is going to be a very crucial series for the Indian team as the 2023 50-over World Cup approaches quickly. A few players in the Indian team are making a comeback after a long time and hence desperately want to get back into the reckoning. Others are battling to find lost form or are on the fringes of selection and need to put up good performances to cement their spots.

Here's a look at three such players for whom performing well in this series is imperative:

#3 Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja has played only 3 ODIs since the start of 2021.

The Saurashtra all-rounder has been slightly alienated from the ODI squad in the last two years. He has played only three games since the start of 2021. In his absence, the number of candidates fighting for the No.7 spot has increased.

Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Ahmed have all played ODI cricket for India in recent times. Hence, it will be important for Jadeja to put in impressive performances in the upcoming series.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav

This might be the last chance for Suryakumar to shrug off his ODI inconsistency.

Suryakumar Yadav has found himself in an unfortunate position in his short ODI career so far. For all his T20 heroics, his average in ODI cricket remains below par at 28.86, which is not justifiable for a player of his caliber.

The pattern of his dismissals suggests he hasn't got the balance between defense and attacking right, often wanting to play 360 degree shots in the middle overs of a match when there is a lot of time left in the innings.

With Shreyas Iyer ruled out and the Indian selectors not announcing any replacement, it seems that Suryakumar Yadav will get three golden opportunities to prove himself.

#3 Shardul Thakur

Not only the wickets, but Shardul needs some runs lower down the order as well to help his cause.

Shardul Thakur is in contention for a spot as the third seamer and fast-bowling all-rounder for the 2023 World Cup. However, his place in the team is certainly not secure as of now.

There is a toss-up between him and Umran Malik. The call depends on whether the team wants to go for extra pace or batting stability on the given day.

Right now, Thakur has a slight edge over his counterpart because of his experience but would need match-winning performances in this series, not only with the ball but also with the bat, to justify his place.

