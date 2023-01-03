3 Indian players who flopped in the 1st T20I vs Sri Lanka

After a disappointing calendar year in which they failed on many fronts, Team India kicked off 2023 on a high with a thrilling two-run win over Sri Lanka in the first T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 3.

Deepak Hooda was adjudged the Player of the Match for his blistering cameo. He had support from Axar Patel, who held his nerve in the final over of the second innings, while captain Hardik Pandya made all-round contributions. Shivam Mavi returned four wickets on his international debut.

However, others failed to deliver. On that note, here are three Indian players who flopped in the first T20I against Sri Lanka.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav

New Zealand v India - 2nd ODI

The No. 1 T20I batter in the world registered astonishing numbers in 2022, racking up over 1,000 runs at a stupendous average just under 50 and a strike rate in the 180s. But Suryakumar Yadav failed to deliver in first appearance of 2023, making only seven runs off 10 balls.

Dilshan Madushanka bowled an excellent over to SKY, cramping him for room and forcing him to try something unorthodox. If there's anyone who's adept at playing the scoop, it's the stylish right-hander, but it didn't come off on this occasion. Chamika Karunaratne slowed it down, getting the toe end of Surya's bat before being pouched at short fine.

Suryakumar's returns in 2022 will be tough to replicate, and it remains to be seen if he can keep his soaring T20I trajectory on track.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand v India - 2nd T20

Game after game, Yuzvendra Chahal continues to disappoint for India. The leg-spinner has been in highly unconvincing form for the better part of three years, and getting even four overs out of him seems to be becoming an impossible task.

In the first T20I, as Sri Lankan spinners Maheesh Theekshana, Dhananjaya de Silva and Wanindu Hasaranga troubled the Indian batters with their faster trajectories and quicker speeds, Chahal was thoroughly ineffective. He was carted for 26 runs in his two overs, with the visitors helping themselves to three sixes off his bowling.

Chahal being taken for runs while not threatening to pick up wickets has become a common sight now. Where is Ravi Bishnoi or even Kuldeep Yadav?

#1 Sanju Samson

Northamptonshire v India - T20 Tour Match

Sanju Samson has largely played in the lower-middle order of late, but he got the chance to bat at No. 4 in the series opener against Sri Lanka. Walking in to bat in the final over of the powerplay, he had an excellent opportunity to put on a big score in friendly batting conditions.

Unfortunately, Samson looked nervy at the crease. He was nearly caught in the deep off Dhananjaya de Silva as he tried to take on the positive match-up, with the third umpire adjudging that the ball had touched the grass. Just two balls later, though, the batter attempted a similar hoick across the line and lobbed a sitter to short third.

Samson's idea of taking on De Silva was definitely right, but the execution was all wrong. The fact that he dropped a catch in the second innings didn't help his case either. India will expect more from the 28-year-old in the upcoming matches.

