3 Indian players who flopped in the 3rd T20I vs West Indies

Team India recorded their first win of the five-match series as they vanquished West Indies by seven wickets in the third T20I at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday, August 8.

Suryakumar Yadav was the principal architect of India's win, roaring back to form with a sensational 44-ball 83. He had support from young Tilak Varma, who made an unbeaten 49. In the bowling department, Kuldeep Yadav was the standout performer as he picked up three scalps, including the all-important one of Nicholas Pooran.

Others, however, failed to deliver in the contest. Here are three Indian players who flopped in the third T20I against West Indies.

#3 Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill [left] has notched up three single-digit scores in the series so far

Shubman Gill has had a torrid time in the series so far. He entered the rubber on the back of his T20I century against New Zealand, but things just don't seem to be clicking for the youngster in the Caribbean.

Gill recorded his third single-digit score on the trot in the third T20I. He got off the mark with a nicely guided boundary, kindling hopes of him breaking out of the pattern of playing way too many dots at the start of his innings.

However, the opener scored just two runs off his next nine balls, digging himself into a hole that he tried to get out of by pulling his Gujarat Titans (GT) teammate Alzarri Joseph. The fast bowler came up trumps, though, cramping the batter for room and forcing a top edge.

Gill can't afford to get off to such starts all the time and then hope to make up for it. He needs to find a way to either score boundaries or rotate strike in the powerplay, and questions are being asked of his place in the T20I side.

#2 Yashasvi Jaiswal

Bangladesh U19 v India U19 - Under 19 Tri-series Final

Yashasvi Jaiswal's Test debut last month was a spectacle as he piled on the runs to announce his arrival on the international stage. However, his maiden appearance in the T20I format didn't go to plan.

Replacing Ishan Kishan in the playing XI in a welcome change, Jaiswal had to get India off to a good start as they attempted to scale down the highest total of the series so far. He wasn't going to waste time, pulling his very first ball to the deep square leg fielder and signaling his intent.

However, Jaiswal's enthusiasm got the better of him this time. The left-hander tried to heave a slot ball from Obed McCoy over the leg-side, but got under the ball and sent it high in the air to be caught. He walked back off just his second ball, giving West Indies their first breakthrough.

With the pitch being a slightly tricky one to bat on, Jaiswal should've taken at least a couple more deliveries to get his eye in. It was great to see his unbridled approach to T20I batting, though.

#1 Arshdeep Singh

India v England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Semi Final

Arshdeep Singh's form is becoming a slight concern for Team India in T20I cricket. The fast bowler picked up three wickets over the course of the first two matches of the series while conceding 65 runs and hit a new low in the third T20I in Guyana.

Arshdeep bowled one over in the powerplay and two at the death, with none of them being impressive. He often lost his lengths and dished out slot deliveries to Rovman Powell, who pumped him over the off-side boundary twice. The left-armer also sent down three wides, which is becoming an unwelcome pattern these days.

Expected to lead the pace attack in Jasprit Bumrah's absence, Arshdeep hasn't been anywhere close to his best in the Caribbean. He needs to get his act together in the USA leg of the assignment if India are to overturn the deficit and clinch the trophy.

