3 Indian players from the last WTC final squad who won't play in the 2023 edition

A lot has changed since India lost the 2021 World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. Both captains, Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson stepped down from their positions, Kohli hit prime form again, Ross Taylor retired, two T20 World Cups went by and Australia returned to being the Test powerhouse of the world.

Although India did well to edge out South Africa for their second consecutive WTC Final spot, they will miss three key players when they take on Pat Cummins' Australia at the Oval starting June 7.

Following are those three players, the reasons behind their absence, and who have replaced them in the team:

#1Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah last played international cricket in September 2022 in a T20I against Australia. He complained of back pain before the next series against South Africa and was ruled out from that and the ensuing T20 World Cup as well.

The right-arm pacer was added to India's squad for a home ODI series against Sri Lanka in January but was then confirmed to be ruled out for a few more months. This meant missing IPL 2023 and also the WTC final. He recently posted a photo of his shoes, signaling that he might be back to light training.

Although he didn't have a great WTC final in 2021 (despite bowling well, he was the only Indian bowler to not pick a single wicket across both innings), Bumrah would have been a great asset for India this year, considering his excellent record of 37 wickets at an average of 26.27 in England.

India will likely pick Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami as the first pacers, with either Umesh Yadav or Jaydev Unadkat getting a chance if the conditions are pace-friendly.

#2 Rishabh Pant

Young wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was at the peak of his Test prowess when he met with a serious car accident in December last year. He sustained injuries to his head, knee, and shin and was hospitalized for more than a month.

Although there's no specific timeline as to when he'll be able to return to the field, he's said to be recovering well. In his absence, KS Bharat is likely to take the gloves against Australia, though Ishan Kishan might also have an outside chance.

In WTC final 2021, Pant scored 4 (22) in the first innings and a brilliant 41 (88) in the low-scoring third innings before playing a rash shot and losing his wicket.

However, knowing that's his style and the same shot, on another day, could've set him free, the then captain Kohli had backed him amid massive criticism.

#3 Ishant Sharma

With Jasprit Bumrah struggling, veteran pacer Ishant Sharma led India's bowling attack alongside Mohammed Shami in the WTC final 2021 and picked 3/48 in New Zealand's first innings. However, that match turned out to be his last in Inda's colors.

News reports soon came after India's defeat that Ishant and Wriddhiman Saha were no longer favored by the selectors. Mohammed Siraj emerged as Ishan't obvious heir and will take his place in the bowling attack against Australia as well.

Poll : 0 votes