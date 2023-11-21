3 Indian players who have likely played their last ODI World Cup game

Team India were utterly dominant for almost the entirety of the 2023 World Cup, but they suffered a disappointing loss at the hands of Australia in the final on Sunday, November 19.

Travis Head's sensational century, coupled with a disciplined bowling performance, helped Australia comfortably beat the previously unbeaten Men in Blue by six wickets. With the win, the Aussies secured a record-extending sixth World Cup title.

For India, it's now back to the drawing board as they attempt to go again in South Africa in 2027. However, several players in the current squad are now on the wrong side of 30 and might not be around by the time the next edition of the marquee ICC event rolls around.

Here are three Indian players who might not feature in an ODI World Cup game in the future.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav's selection in the ODI World Cup squad didn't work out

Suryakumar Yadav was picked in India's 2023 World Cup squad amid quite a bit of debate. The dynamic batter, who hadn't done much in ODIs ahead of the tournament, clearly had the faith of the team management and was selected instead of the likes of Sanju Samson.

However, despite a valuable knock against England, Suryakumar didn't make a major impression on the whole. In seven matches, he made just 106 runs at an average of 17.66 and a strike rate of 100.95. He hit just 12 fours and one six over the course of those knocks.

It will be a major surprise if Suryakumar is retained in the ODI squad after the World Cup. The experiment didn't work out, and with the batter now being 33 years old, he isn't likely to be in the scheme of things for the next edition.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin celebrates, India v Australia - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

Ravichandran Ashwin is another player who split opinion after being added to India's 2023 World Cup squad. Axar Patel was the man slated to be the backup spin-bowling all-rounder, but the team management made a late call to include the veteran off-spinner after an injury to Axar.

Ashwin played just the first game against Australia and picked up one wicket while conceding 34 runs. While there was speculation that he'd be included in the XI in a few of the following matches, it didn't transpire. The experienced campaigner watched from the bench as Hardik Pandya's injury took away the freedom of including an extra spinner.

Ashwin is 37 years old, and it's fairly safe to say that he won't be in the picture for the 2027 World Cup. He is also likely to be dropped from the ODI side, this time perhaps for good.

#1 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma was a standout performer for India in the 2023 World Cup

This is an admittedly unfortunate thing to say, but Rohit Sharma might end his decorated ODI career without a World Cup trophy in his cabinet. The decorated opener, who has a host of 50-over records to his name, missed out on India's 2011 triumph and has suffered a few heartbreaking eliminations since.

Rohit was one of the standout batters of the 2023 World Cup, enrapturing audiences with his pyrotechnics in the powerplay. He amassed 597 runs at an average of 54.27 and a stupendous strike rate of 125.94, with the latter metric being a team high.

However, Rohit, who is closer to 37 than he is to 36, isn't getting any younger. Barring any miracles, he has probably played his last World Cup game.

