3 Indian players who might make their Test debut against West Indies

The BCCI announced the Indian squads for the ODIs and the Test matches for the upcoming tour of the West Indies, which will get underway next month. The series will kick off with a couple of Test matches before the teams play three ODIs and five T20Is.

The announcement of the Indian Test squad was the major talking point with plenty of surprises. There were a few notable exclusions, none bigger than Cheteshwar Pujara, who seems to have been dropped from the side. Mohammed Shami is another one, possibly given a rest as the team looks to manage his workload with the World Cup later this year.

With some experienced players missing out, the door is open for some of the upcoming players to stake their claim and cement their position in the Test side. The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal have got the nod courtesy of their fine form on the biggest stage, and the young players will be looking to make the most of it shall they get the chance.

On that note, we take a look at three players Indian who could make their Test debut against the West Indies next month.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal

The left-handed batter enjoyed his breakout season in the IPL 2023, scoring runs at will and taking down some of the best bowlers in the world, scoring 625 runs in the tournament. However, he's been putting in the work even in the domestic circuit.

In first-class cricket, he has scored 1845 runs at an average of 80.21, including a couple of half-centuries and nine tons in just 15 matches. His List A numbers aren't too shabby either, with the opener scoring 1511 runs at an average of close to 54, including seven fifties and five centuries.

Yashasvi Jaiswal deserves his call-up to the Indian side and could well be in line to make his Test debut against the West Indies.

#2 Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been a household name courtesy of his exploits in the IPL in recent years. The Chennai Super Kings opener is known for his classical strokeplay, on which he relies to score in a rather traditional manner. He has been an integral part of the CSK setup and has already made his debut for India in the white-ball formats.

However, his impact in the longer format of the game hasn't reached the same heights yet. He has scored 1941 runs in first-class cricket, averaging 42.19. With six centuries and nine half-centuries, the numbers suggest he has been good enough.

However, with the talent he possesses, he'll want to make his mark in the longest format of the game if he gets the opportunity. With a few slots opening up in the middle order, the Maharashtra batter could be in line for his Test cap.

#3 Mukesh Kumar

Mukesh Kumar was a part of India's reserve squad for the World Test Championship Final against Australia last month. He is one of those players who has put in the hard grind at the domestic level as well as with his performances with the India A side.

In the domestic circuit, the Bengal pacer has picked up 149 wickets at an average of just 21.55 in 39 first-class matches. With most of India's frontline bowlers rested for the Test series, there's a decent chance that Mukesh's dream to make his Test debut might finally come true.

