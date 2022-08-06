3 Indian players who might narrowly miss out on a T20 World Cup 2022 spot

Indian selectors are in the process of zeroing in on the national squad for the T20 World Cup 2022, which will be played in Australia from October 16 to November 13. With that objective, the think tank has been giving opportunities to a number of youngsters in recent months to prove their credentials.

In a recent media interaction, Team India keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik asserted that, considering the number of options available with regard to players, the Men in Blue can easily field two to three teams.

While having so many cricketers to choose from is a great position to be in, it also puts added responsibility on the selectors to pick the right players. India have suffered in the past due to strange team selection policies.

One thing is for sure, since there are so many options to pick from, some players will be unlucky.

In this feature, we look at three Indian cricketers who might narrowly miss out on a spot in the T20 World Cup squad.

#1 Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda plays a shot during the 1st T20I against England. Pic: Getty Images

Deepak Hooda has done commendably well in the few opportunities that he has been given to represent India in white-ball cricket. In seven T20Is, he has scored 215 runs at an average of 71.66 and a strike rate of 170.63.

Of course, one needs to take into consideration that two of his most impressive knocks came against Ireland. But he also smashed 33 off 17 in the opening T20I against England in Southampton, before making way for Virat Kohli.

The 27-year-old is a clean striker of the cricket ball and a handy off-spinner as well. However, if we look at the current Indian top and middle order, skipper Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant are more or less automatic picks.

Hooda cannot bat lower in the order as India have all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja as well as finisher Karthik occupying three spots. Unless there is an injury concern, it is unlikely that the hard-hitting batter might get a look-in.

#2 Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has been woeful against the short ball. Pic: Getty Images

Back in February, Shreyas Iyer registered three consecutive unbeaten fifties during the T20I series against Sri Lanka at home. At that point, it seemed, the 27-year-old had all but sealed his place for the T20 World Cup Down Under. However, things have changed drastically since. Following the series against Sri Lanka, Shreyas has not registered a single half-century in nine T20I innings.

Shreyas was competing for a spot in the Indian team with Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. No. 3 and No. 4 are the only positions he can bat in. Selectors are unlikely to drop Kohli and Suryakumar has played some exceptional knocks in white-ball cricket in recent months. As a result, Shreyas’ T20 World Cup spot is in jeopardy.

Apart from his poor run of scores, the batter’s problems against the short ball could also go against him. He struggled against the rising ball during India’s tour of Australia in 2020-21. From what has been on display in recent months, there has hardly been any improvement in that aspect of his game.

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin might be unlucky to miss out. Pic: Getty Images

The selectors’ decision to recall veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to the T20I squad seems almost unfair. This is not because he has not been performing well, but because his chances of being on the plane to Australia are rather slim.

Being the fighter that he is, Ashwin will always find ways to make an impact irrespective of the format, if not with the ball, then with the bat. Having said that, India are not expected to pack their side with spinners for the T20 World Cup since slow bowlers are not likely to have a massive impact in Australia.

Among the spin options for India, Yuzvendra Chahal is set to be the lead bowler. Ravindra Jadeja has always been above Ashwin in the pecking order in white-ball cricket. It might all come down to a toss-up between Ashwin and Axar Patel for one of the slots.

The latter has an advantage over Ashwin since he is a much better batter and fielder as well. These factors, which are considered key in T20 cricket, might just tilt the scales in the left-arm spinner’s favor.

