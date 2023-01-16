3 Indian players who have practically sealed their place in the ODI XI after the Sri Lanka series

Team India hammered Sri Lanka by 317 runs in the third ODI to complete a thumping 3-0 series win on Sunday, January 15. The Men in Blue will next take on New Zealand in an ODI series starting on Wednesday, January 18.

Several Indian players starred against Sri Lanka. Senior pros Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were among the top three run-getters in the series, while the likes of Umran Malik and KL Rahul impressed in flashes. Even among those who hadn't established themselves at the ODI level, a few names stood out.

Here are three Indian players who have practically sealed their place in the first-choice ODI XI after the Sri Lanka series.

#3 Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav was only drafted into the Indian side after Yuzvendra Chahal suffered an injury while diving in the series opener. But he held on to his place in the side for the third ODI as well, lending weight to the belief that he could be the team's premier wrist-spinner going forward in the format.

Kuldeep was adjudged the Player of the Match in the second ODI for his three-wicket haul before scalpling two more wickets in the dead rubber. He has been in a rich vein of form in ODIs of late, although his appearances have been rather sporadic.

Chahal's form has been miserable over the last few years, and India will want at least one specialist wrist-spinner in their squad for the home World Cup. Kuldeep seems to have stolen a march over his more experienced teammate, and rightly so. He has looked much more threatening.

#2 Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj was India's leading wicket-taker in ODIs in 2022, and he has continued his excellent form into the new calendar year. The fast bowler finished the Sri Lanka ODIs as the highest wicket-taker with nine scalps and was a genuine contender for the Player of the Series award.

Siraj has been lethal in the opening powerplay, getting the ball to move both ways both in the air and off the pitch. He has also been reasonably accurate at the death, utilizing his yorkers and cutters to great effect.

India's other fast bowlers like Mohammad Shami have looked a touch of rhythm, while Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna are currently out injured. Even when Bumrah returns, though, Siraj seems to be the clear frontrunner to be the secondary pacer.

#1 Shubman Gill

There were some question marks over Shubman Gill's inclusion in the playing XI for the Sri Lanka ODI series as Ishan Kishan had only recently hammered a double hundred against Bangladesh. But India made the right call, and the youngster repaid their faith by smashing a fifty and a century in the three games.

Gill's class and poise were on full display during the three ODIs as he found the boundary effortlessly during the first two powerplays. He also satiated the common need for a big score with a hundred in the final game, an innings that typified his calmness and perfect approach to 50-over cricket.

Gill has all but solidified himself as Rohit Sharma's opening partner in the lead-up to the World Cup. With several players breathing down his neck, though, he can't afford to take his foot off the pedal.

