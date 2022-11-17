3 Indian players who were unlucky to miss out on the squad for the New Zealand T20I series

Soon after the 2022 T20 World Cup, perhaps too soon, Team India are gearing up to take on New Zealand in a three-match T20I series. The first T20I will be played in Wellington on Friday, November 18.

Hardik Pandya will lead the contingent, with Rishabh Pant as his deputy. Relatively fresh faces like Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav and Umran Malik made the cut, while others like Washington Sundar returned from injury.

India's squad for the New Zealand T20I series: Hardik Pandya (c), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

However, a few talented men inexplicably didn't find a place in the traveling unit. Here are three players who were unlucky to miss out on India's squad for the New Zealand T20I series.

#3 Deepak Chahar

1st T20 International: India v South Africa

A player who has been picked in India's squad for the upcoming New Zealand ODIs, Deepak Chahar couldn't find a place in the shortest-format side. The swing bowler had been named in the reserves for the T20 World Cup and even seemed primed to break into the main squad, but was laid low by injury.

On his return from a long layoff in August, Chahar performed well against Zimbabwe and decently against South Africa to rekindle hopes of becoming a white-ball regular. With Bhuvneshwar Kumar past his prime, India will need to look elsewhere for powerplay enforcers, especially ones who can contribute with the bat.

Perhaps the selectors wanted Chahar to get a few Vijay Hazare matches under his belt, but he would've been right at home in New Zealand. Moreover, the T20 format would've been the ideal playground for him to ease himself back into full fitness.

#2 Ravi Bishnoi

India v Pakistan - DP World Asia Cup

To put it simply, it's ridiculous that Ravi Bishnoi hasn't been picked in India's squad for the New Zealand T20I series. The young leggie has done himself no harm in T20I cricket thus far and remains one of the few bowlers in world cricket who has that X-factor about him.

Bishnoi's non-selection is made even stranger by the fact that two wrist-spinners have been picked ahead of him - Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. While the former has been in a miserable run of form and is clearly someone whose style of bowling doesn't work anymore, Kuldeep's T20 credentials haven't been boosted majorly despite a promising Indian Premier League campaign.

There is no doubt at all that Bishnoi would've been a better bet than Chahal and Kuldeep, especially since India need to move towards a younger, fitter team for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

#1 Prithvi Shaw

New Zealand v India - ODI: Game 1

Speaking of younger and fitter players, Prithvi Shaw might tick only one of those two boxes. But the dashing opener is so good at what he does - tear apart opposition attacks in the powerplay - that he should make the T20I side irrespective of his perceived lack of agility on the field.

India have a few options capable of opening the batting against the Black Caps - Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson and perhaps even Rishabh Pant. Shaw, more proven as an opener than all these names, would've been the breath of fresh air the T20I side desperately needs.

Chetan Sharma has mentioned that he and his panel are keeping a close eye on Shaw. It might not be long before he earns an international recall, but you can safely say that it should've happened already.

