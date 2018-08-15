3 Indian players who could be selected in the Test squad for the remainder of the series

Prathmesh Patil FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.72K // 15 Aug 2018, 18:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Indian team need to win all remaining three Tests to win the series

The Indian team had stepped into England soil with a lot of expectations, and as the number one Test team in the world, they were the firm favorites to win the series. India started off the tour on a good note winning the T20I series by 2-1 but lost the ODI series by 2-1.

The Test series was a highly anticipated clash, and the first match proved to be a nail-biting encounter with the host coming out at the top. The second match was a one-sided affair as England outplayed team India and won by an innings and 159 runs.

The batting failure has been one of the main reasons why India is trailing by 2-0 in the series. Except for Virat Kohli, no other batsman has applied himself or showed any intent. Also, some of the premier players were missing from the team due to injuries which also made a huge difference in the team combinations.

The Indian selectors will announce the squad for the remaining two Tests, and with the stake of the series hanging on a thread, there be some changes in the Test squad.

Let us find out which players could make it into the squad for the remainder of the series.

#3 Rohit Sharma

Rohit was a part of ODI and T20I Indian team in England

Rohit Sharma has been very consistent in limited overs cricket but has struggled when it comes to red ball cricket. He started off his Test career on a great note scoring back to back centuries in first two Tests. Since then he has blown hot and cold in whites.

The curious case of Rohit has been quite interesting, and with such flawless batting technique, it is amazing to see his failure in Test cricket. In his short Test career, he has shown glimpses of his magnificent skills and played crucial roles for the team.

The innings against Sri Lanka in the 2014 Test series was one of the defining ones where he scored a sublime half-century where no other batsman looked comfortable on such a tricky pitch. India eventually won the Test match and also the series by 2-1.

Rohit has already scored two centuries on this England tour and has looked in sublime form. With the current fragility in the Indian middle order, he could be selected in the last Two Tests. Sunil Gavaskar also stated that the Mumbai batsman should be in the playing XI team for the third and fourth Tests against England.

1 / 3 NEXT