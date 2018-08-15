Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 Indian players who could be selected in the Test squad for the remainder of the series

Prathmesh Patil
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.72K   //    15 Aug 2018, 18:18 IST

Indian team need to win all remaining three Tests to win the series
Indian team need to win all remaining three Tests to win the series

The Indian team had stepped into England soil with a lot of expectations, and as the number one Test team in the world, they were the firm favorites to win the series. India started off the tour on a good note winning the T20I series by 2-1 but lost the ODI series by 2-1.

The Test series was a highly anticipated clash, and the first match proved to be a nail-biting encounter with the host coming out at the top. The second match was a one-sided affair as England outplayed team India and won by an innings and 159 runs. 

The batting failure has been one of the main reasons why India is trailing by 2-0 in the series. Except for Virat Kohli, no other batsman has applied himself or showed any intent. Also, some of the premier players were missing from the team due to injuries which also made a huge difference in the team combinations.

The Indian selectors will announce the squad for the remaining two Tests, and with the stake of the series hanging on a thread, there be some changes in the Test squad.

Let us find out which players could make it into the squad for the remainder of the series.

#3 Rohit Sharma

Rohit was a part of ODI and T20I Indian team in England
Rohit was a part of ODI and T20I Indian team in England

Rohit Sharma has been very consistent in limited overs cricket but has struggled when it comes to red ball cricket. He started off his Test career on a great note scoring back to back centuries in first two Tests. Since then he has blown hot and cold in whites.

The curious case of Rohit has been quite interesting, and with such flawless batting technique, it is amazing to see his failure in Test cricket. In his short Test career, he has shown glimpses of his magnificent skills and played crucial roles for the team.

The innings against Sri Lanka in the 2014 Test series was one of the defining ones where he scored a sublime half-century where no other batsman looked comfortable on such a tricky pitch. India eventually won the Test match and also the series by 2-1.

Rohit has already scored two centuries on this England tour and has looked in sublime form. With the current fragility in the Indian middle order, he could be selected in the last Two Tests. Sunil Gavaskar also stated that the Mumbai batsman should be in the playing XI team for the third and fourth Tests against England.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Prithvi Shaw India vs England Cricket Stats | All Time Cricket Records
Prathmesh Patil
ANALYST
Cricket enthusiast Love to read and write articles about cricket
3 People who should have been in the Indian squad for the...
RELATED STORY
Three Indian players who should be selected for the third...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Four players who could be picked...
RELATED STORY
3 players who need to be fast-tracked into the Indian squad
RELATED STORY
India Vs England test series 2018: 2 Indian players who...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players who should be selected for the second Test
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 Indian players who might be axed...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 3 players who can solve opening...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players who should be dropped for the third Test
RELATED STORY
4 Indian players who might not feature in the playing...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us