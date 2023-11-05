3 Indian players whose strengths might be negated by South Africa in the 2023 World Cup clash

One of the most interesting clashes in the 2023 World Cup is on the cards for Sunday, November 5, with India and South Africa all set to lock horns at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

While the hosts are at the very top of the points table with an unbeaten record, South Africa's only blip so far was against the Netherlands. The Proteas are in second place as of now, and like their opponents, they have secured their passage to the knockouts.

A big reason behind South Africa's success is the well-roundedness of their team. With the ability to find positive matchups in all departments, they have the resources to keep certain big names in the opposition on a leash.

Here are three Indian players whose strengths might be negated by South Africa in the 2023 World Cup clash.

#3 Rohit Sharma

India's skipper has been terrific in the 2023 World Cup

On paper, South Africa have what it takes to contain a player as good and as in-form as Rohit Sharma. The Indian skipper has been aggressive in the powerplay and has also come up with some gritty knocks when asked for it, but the Proteas' bowlers are no pushovers.

In Marco Jansen, South Africa have the ultimate weapon - a left-armer who can swing the ball both ways and also has other tools at his disposal, such as a deadly bouncer. He has been lethal in the powerplay this World Cup, providing regular breakthroughs and setting a platform for the other bowlers.

South Africa also have Kagiso Rabada, a positive head-to-head matchup, in their ranks. The fast bowler, who has dismissed Rohit 11 times in international cricket, has hit his straps in the tournament so far.

Rohit is a world-class player who is obviously good enough to come out on top against South Africa, but the visitors will look to shackle the opener with the resources at their disposal.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav

India's star spinner has been mostly impeccable in the World Cup

Kuldeep Yadav has been one of India's standout bowlers in the World Cup thus far. Barring an expensive outing against New Zealand, the left-arm wrist-spinner has been accurate and penetrative.

However, if any team can counter Kuldeep, it's South Africa. Aiden Markram has been superb while negotiating spinners off the back foot, while Heinrich Klaasen is as destructive as they come. David Miller has improved his spin game significantly over the last few years as well.

Can Markram and Klaasen handle Kuldeep's variations off the back foot if they don't pick him from the hand? The Indian spinner has virtually no room for error, and without batters who are willing to press forward, he might have to think out of the box to scalp wickets.

#1 Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer notched up his second World Cup fifty in the previous game

Shreyas Iyer is a player who is fresh off an incredible hitting display against Sri Lanka, but he might find it difficult to succeed against South Africa.

Shreyas was quick to debunk any theories surrounding his technique against short balls in a post-match press conference following his aggressive knock. Despite that, though, the truth remains that his control percentage while dealing with hard-length deliveries leaves a lot to be desired.

If South Africa continue with a four-pronged pace attack, they could attack Shreyas from all ends. Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi are all capable of bowling at a good clip and extracting appreciable bounce, which is a skillset that could trouble India's No. 4.

Even if the Proteas sacrifice a pacer, they will play Tabraiz Shamsi, who has dismissed Shreyas a few times in the past. There are few batters in the world as confident and determined as the 28-year-old, but his mentality might write checks his batting can't cash.

