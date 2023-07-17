3 Indian players who could be wildcard entries for the World Cup after Asian Games 2023 squad announcement

The men's cricket competition in the Asian Games 2023, which has been postponed by a year due to the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held in China from September 28 to October 8. It will be conducted in the T20 format, with the BCCI having recently announced their squad for the same.

Team India men's squad for the Asian Games 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk).

The 2023 World Cup, meanwhile, is scheduled to commence on October 5. With the dates clashing, it's safe to assume that most of the players picked in India's Asian Games squad won't be in contention to represent the Men in Blue in the ICC event.

At the same time, that also means that a few players who have been excluded from the Asian Games squad might be in the selectors' plans for the World Cup. They might not be playing ODI cricket right now, but them being picked for the marquee tournament is a possibility that cannot be ruled out.

Here are three Indian cricketers who could be wildcard entries for the World Cup after the Asian Games squad announcement.

#3 Shardul Thakur

New Zealand v India - 1st ODI

Shardul Thakur doesn't have greatly impressive ODI numbers. He has registered 50 wickets from 35 matches, but both his average (31.98) and his economy rate (6.23) are on the higher side. More to the point, the all-rounder has only 298 runs in the format.

However, Thakur could be in line to make the final cut. India are without any clear fast-bowling all-rounders apart from Hardik Pandya, and they might require someone capable of wielding the willow as their third pacer.

Thakur has played four ODIs in 2023 and might not be one of the first names that spring to mind while thinking about India's pace battery for the World Cup. But after being excluded from the Asian Games squad and being picked for the West Indies series, it's clear that he is in the reckoning to make the grade.

#2 Deepak Chahar

New Zealand v India - 3rd ODI

Speaking of fast-bowling all-rounders, Deepak Chahar is another name who might be a surprise addition to India's squad for the World Cup.

The swing bowler, who has 16 wickets to his name at an economy rate of 5.75 from 13 ODIs, hasn't played a single 50-over contest for the Men in Blue this year. However, his powerplay prowess and underrated batting ability could give him an edge over the other names in contention to form India's pace attack.

Chahar has had his fair share of injuries in the recent past, and whether his body will be able to hold up in the longer format remains to be seen. With India deciding to pick no fast-bowling all-rounders in their Asian Games contingent, though, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him make a comeback to the ODI squad.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan

New Zealand v India - 3rd ODI

A player who has lost his place in the ODI side, Shikhar Dhawan hasn't played in the format for Team India since December 10, 2022. The Men in Blue chose not to pick him in the Asian Games squad even though he was reported to be one of the frontrunners to skipper the side in the tournament.

That is probably an indication that India intend to consider him as a backup opener for the World Cup. With Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill forming the first-choice opening partnership, a batter as experienced as Dhawan could be a valuable addition off the bench and in the locker room.

Dhawan's credentials in ICC tournaments need no introduction. With Ishan Kishan flattering to deceive and Yashasvi Jaiswal being picked in the Asian Games squad, the veteran southpaw could well make an international comeback for the marquee tournament.

