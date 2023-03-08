3 Indian players who will be under serious pressure to deliver in the 4th Test vs Australia

Team India are gearing up for the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will commence on Thursday, Match 9 in Ahmedabad.

The hosts are on the back of a disappointing nine-wicket loss to Australia in Indore on a rank turner. Cheteshwar Pujara was the only Indian batter to cross the 50-run mark as the side's key players, including consecutive Player of the Match award winner Ravindra Jadeja.

With the series and a spot in the final of the World Test Championship on the line, Rohit Sharma and Co. will know that they need to put their best foot forward while being under the pump.

Here are three Indian players who will be under serious pressure to deliver in the fourth and final Test against Australia.

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin has set such high standards for himself that despite being the third-highest wicket-taker in the series, it's safe to say that he hasn't been at his absolute best.

In three matches, Ashwin has 18 wickets at an average of 15.72. These are stellar numbers on paper, but he has had spells where he has looked completely out of rhythm. That, combined with the good performances of his off-spin counterparts Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy, has put a bit of pressure on the veteran bowler.

Australia still have several left-handers in their lineup, and Usman Khawaja and Travis Head have made important contributions for the visitors. Ashwin will be expected to be at his best in Ahmedabad and cannot afford to take time to settle into a rhythm.

#2 Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill was drafted into the side for the third Test after much hullabaloo. KL Rahul's returns had gone from bad to worse, and the hosts turned to the opener to give Rohit Sharma some support at the top of the order.

Gill's performance in Indore, though, wasn't very encouraging. Yes, he didn't have great conditions to capitalize on, but the youngster played an irresponsible shot in his second innings that raised questions over whether he has the temperament to be an opener at the highest level.

Gill will be in the spotlight once again. Australia's pacers might get a bit more purchase in the final Test, and Mitchell Starc won't be easy to counter with the new ball. The visiting spinners have been potent as well.

Gill will need to contribute heavily for Rohit Sharma and Co. to stand a chance of making it look easy in the fourth Test.

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has endured a poor Border-Gavaskar Trophy so far. Despite playing the odd innings where he has looked comfortable, the former Indian skipper has the worst average among the top 10 run-scorers in the series.

Kohli has scored 111 runs in three Tests at an average of 22.2 and has not crossed the 50-run mark yet. In the hosts' defeat in Indore, he managed scores of 22 and 13 in the two innings. The senior batter has been disappointing on the field as well.

There's no doubt that Kohli needs to come to the party in Test cricket at some point in the near future. His slump has gone on for far too long now, and India need their star player to get back to his best.

