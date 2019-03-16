×
3 Indian stars who scored a duck on their ODI debut

Pulkit
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
184   //    16 Mar 2019, 14:19 IST

Shikhar Dhawan in his 3rd ODI match.
Shikhar Dhawan in his 3rd ODI match.

To absorb the pressure of international cricket is not an easy task. Many talented players, emerging on the back of brilliant performances in domestic cricket, find it difficult to get into the groove of international cricket. 

Few players take some time to adjust with the toughest level, while some are not able to cope with it ever. There have been many cricketers who made a name for themselves after an early scramble in international cricket.

In this article, we talk about 3 Indian stars who scored a duck in their debut ODI match:

1. Sachin Tendulkar:

Waqar Younis had Sachin caught off Wasim Akram in his debut match.
Waqar Younis had Sachin caught off Wasim Akram in his debut match.

What Sachin Tendulkar achieved in international cricket is not worth deliberating. Specifically, in ODI cricket, he accrued records which are nearly impossible to breach. 

Most runs, most hundreds, most fifties, most Man of the Match awards - there is no aspect where Sachin is second to anyone, at least for now. After becoming an opener in ODI cricket, Sachin unleashed his real calibre as he went on to shatter records with almost every match he played.

In his ODI career. which spanned over 22 years, Sachin scored a mammoth 18,426 runs in 463 matches at an average of 44.83 and a strike rate of 86.24. To aid the act, he scored 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries. Sachin won the Man of the Match award 62 times, the most by any batsman in ODI cricket history.

World Cup - the pinnacle of ODI cricket, has been the testimony to Sachin's brilliance as the Little Master holds the record for most runs, most centuries and most half-centuries in the showpiece event.

Tendulkar had made his ODI debut as a middle-order batsman and made a duck in his first outing, followed by another one in the next match. The first match was against Pakistan, while the second was against New Zealand. Sachin had faced just 2 balls each in both games.

