3 Indians Who Could Have Hacked Their Way Into The Playing XI Of The Invincible Aussies In Tests 

Sanchit Aggarwal
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
623   //    06 Sep 2018, 21:39 IST

Zimbabwe v Aust
Australia was the most dominating team

The invincible Aussies ruled the world of cricket for over a decade because of the kind of team they had, which was led by one of the most fearless captains in the history of the game, Ricky Ponting. There were hardly any teams who could go toe-to-toe against them and emerge victorious. Australia was undoubtedly the best team on the planet back in the 2000s and they had all their bases covered.

The Indian squad too had excellent players, but they were mostly unable to match The Kangaroos. It was believed that Australia can make two squads and still end up winning international matches with their B team, such was the talent available in Australia. However, these three Indians were excellent at their position and could have easily made it to the playing XI of The Mighty Aussie squad.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar 

Australia v India - Tri-Series Game 10
Tendulkar was one of the very best

No matter how strong your team is, no matter what the conditions are, no matter what the situation is, Sachin Tendulkar always has the qualification. Australia had a world-class Test team, but they did not have Sachin Tendulkar in their mighty squad. The man does not need any introduction, his stats speak for themselves. Playing 200 Test matches and scoring close to 16,000 runs at an average of over 53 takes immense fitness, talent, skill, and absolute resolve.

Without any doubt, Sachin Tendulkar would have been the first choice at number 4 for Australia and Australia would have enjoyed an undefeated run if they had The Little Master by their side. The God of Cricket has an impressive record against Australia in Tests. The legend scored over 3600 runs in 39 Test matches, averaging 55. The master also managed to score 11 tTest centuries against Australia, which is commendable, considering the kind of bowling attack Australia had.

Darren Lehmann, Michael Hussey, and Michael Clarke were mostly batting in the middle order for Australia back in the early 2000s, after Steve Waugh's retirement and Sachin Tendulkar could have replaced either of them comprehensively.

Sanchit Aggarwal
CONTRIBUTOR
