England vs India 2018: 3 Indians who enhanced their reputations after Test series

Harsshath Prabu
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.44K   //    11 Sep 2018, 19:19 IST

<p>
India have seen both highs and lows in the 2018 England Test series

The curtains are finally falling on the Test series in England. India failed to create history as many would have liked, but they did give England a run for their money on more than a few occasions.

Test series in England, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand can make or break careers of Indian players. The conditions are so alien when compared to the typical sub-continent wickets that it would act as a test of skill, discipline, grit, perseverance, and patience of the players. Thus, the players are guaranteed two outcomes: gain overnight fame or sink into oblivion.

The England-India Test series witnessed quite a few top-notch performances by Indians. Here are 3 who have done their reputation no harm whatsoever:

#3 Ishant Sharma

In his 86th Test match, Ishant Sharma achieved a milestone. A milestone which was both commendable as well as embarrassing. He became the 3rd Indian pacer to scalp 250 wickets and the second slowest bowler in Test history to do so. One can recall the never-ending rope he was given over the course of his eleven-year career. In the end, the decision was right.

Sharma proved to be Cook's nemesis yet again after he accounted for his wicket thrice in the series. His craftiness against southpaws have always been on display and this series was no different. But the surprise package was his inswingers from over the wicket, to right-handers. He actually managed to swing the ball and not just seam it. The swing was so prominent that it ironically led to the ball missing the leg-stump on numerous occasions.

He grabbed 18 wickets with a stingy economy of 2.89 in the series. This is certainly Ishant Sharma at his prime who wouldn't mind bowling to both left and right-handers.

Harsshath Prabu
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket Aficionado | Software Engineer | Blogger | Versifier | Cricket Analyst
