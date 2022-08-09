3 instances that prove the great bond between Rishabh Pant and Ricky Ponting

When one mentions all-format superstars in the making in cricket, it's tough to look past Rishabh Pant. The 24-year-old maverick from Delhi has created ripples across the globe in a short span of time, leaving fans and critics spellbound with his flamboyant style of play.

He has shown temperament for big-time responsibility too, as his captaincy stint with the Delhi Capitals (DC) signifies. At the Capitals, Pant has worked with one of the all-time greats in Ricky Ponting, who has been the head coach of the franchise for five seasons.

There's been mutual admiration between the duo, with each one often showering effusive praise on the other. A healthy captain-coach relationship is pivotal to ensuring a team is on the right path. While DC haven't tasted glory yet, they've been on the right track for a few seasons now.

On that note, let's take a look at three instances documenting the healthy bond between the dashing Indian wicketkeeper-batter and the Australian legend over time.

#1 Peekaboo!

A hamstring injury kept Pant out of action for a few games in IPL 2020. That didn't stop him from having a bit of fun though, as DC's contest against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) showed.

The head coach was mic'd up for an interview on the sidelines when the southpaw quietly crept behind him, nodding his head in tandem with his coach's answers. His teammates Marcus Stoinis and Harshal Patel were left in splits in the dugout as they saw him go about his prank successfully.

Commentator Mark Nicholas' alerted Ponting, who turned around and spotted a grinning Pant. The Australian broke into a laugh of his own, with the image going on to form a template for memes in time to come.

#2 "It's like meeting a family member"

That's what Pant had to say about Ponting on the sidelines of the Capitals' pre-season camp for IPL 2022.

The skipper was effusive in praise for his head coach and mentioned that he brings a lot of energy within the camp, saying:

"It's always special whenever I meet him. It's like meeting a family member. Whenever he comes to the field he brings that energy out of everyone. Everyone looks up to him like he's gonna say something different, he's going to attract everyone. So everyone is looking positive after watching Ricky."

If there was anything that had to prove the strong bond between the captain and the coach, this statement from the former sums it up pretty well.

Ponting approached his game with an aggressive mindset during his playing days and Pant is in sync with the same, enhancing the relationship even further.

#3 "You are getting old"

An amusing banter on Instagram saw the DC skipper take the mickey out of his coach just days after the conclusion of IPL 2021.

Ponting took to the platform to share a picture with his daughter, expressing how he couldn't believe she had grown into a teenager.

The Indian superstar dropped a hilarious comment saying that it was believable since the Aussie had grown old and wasn't a youngster anymore. He went on to wish Ponting's daughter a happy birthday as well while doing so.

The skipper was also seen enjoying a game of football with the head coach's son during the IPL earlier this year.

The bond he shares with the former World Cup-winning Australian captain is there to be seen in an evident manner, isn't it?

