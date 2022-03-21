IPL 2022: "Everyone looks up to him like he's gonna say something different" - Rishabh Pant on Ricky Ponting

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant has spoken about how head coach Ricky Ponting invokes a feeling of anticipation and enthusiasm among youngsters.

Pant met Ponting during his first practice session of the season on Sunday. He said meeting the Aussie legend always feels "like meeting a family member". The southpaw added that youngsters in the DC team often look up to Ponting to "say something different" and "attract everyone" with his words, which fills the environment with positivity.

Pant said:

"It's always special whenever I meet him. It's like meeting a family member. Whenever he comes to the field he brings that energy out of everyone. Everyone looks up to him like he's gonna say something different, he's going to attract everyone. So everyone is looking positive after watching Ricky."

The captain-coach duo have always shared a good relationship, even helping the franchise reach the playoffs for the third consecutive time last season. This time, however, DC will have their task cut out as they try and manage the departures of some long-time Indian senior players and the additions of exciting but inexperienced rookies.

Pant admitted getting the feel of a "new team" in his first practice session but added that the guys who've shown up look "in a good frame of mind". He said:

"Actually, it does feel like we have a new team. Today was my first day at practice and I was observing the guys who had come to see what each of them was doing. Whoever has come to practice yet, it does look like everyone is in a good frame of mind, enjoying themselves in the company of one another, while caring and helping out each other."

Explaining the importance of the initial practice sessions, he said they are using them to help new players acclimatize to the environment, tell them what the team's all about, and discussions on each individual's role within the team.

Pant said:

"The practice sessions are especially for the new players to understand what they require from the nets. We are having discussions at an individual level to tell them where we look to play them in the match. As a team, we are having discussions about the team environment that we want to create. Some of them are new this year so we are trying to tell them the same things we did last year like what we intend to do, what is good for the team environment."

The Delhi Capitals will play their first game of the season against the Mumbai Indians on March 27, starting at 3:30 pm IST.

"It's a completely different feeling to have the home crowd around" - Rishabh Pant

Pant also spoke about the impact of the IPL's full-fledged return to India after two years,, saying he's very excited to enjoy the "completely different feeling" of playing in front of the home crowd. He said:

"I was very excited because we've been playing outside India for the last two years. It's a completely different feeling to have the home crowd around and the support you get. So obviously we are enjoying ourselves a lot."

This will be Pant's second season at the helm. The last two IPL editions have been quiet for the southpaw on the batting front. He will now hope to recreate his brilliant international form for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022.

Edited by Samya Majumdar