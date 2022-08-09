"You don’t want to come tomorrow for nothing" - 3 instances when Rishabh Pant got under the skin of Aussies 

Australia have often resorted to verbal intimidation to get the better of opposition teams over the years. They have, on several occasions, used psychological warfare in an attempt to tilt the momentum of the game in their favor.

The Indian cricket team have also come a long way in terms of aggressive attitude, the seeds of which were sown when Virat Kohli took over the captaincy. We have seen in recent years that players haven't backed down when sledged and have learnt to give it back.

It's nothing short of a riveting affair whenever India and Australia come face-to-face on the field. The verbal duels, along with the high-octane cricketing action, make it an enthralling experience for the viewers.

Team India's keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has emerged as a player who has tormented the Aussies, both with his batting exploits and with his sledging.

Here, we look at three instances where the youngster succeeded in getting under the skin of Australian players:

#3 Rishabh Pant and Matthew Wade at Melbourne Cricket Ground (2020)

The incident took place on Day 3 of the second Test between India and Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2020. Rishabh Pant was seen giggling and laughing after every ball whenever Matthew Wade was on strike.

Pant's antics didn't go down well with the Aussie batter and he was visibly frustrated with the constant giggles. Wade responded by stating that it was funny how the Indian wicketkeeper was watching himself on the big screen repeatedly.

Wade was recorded by the stump microphone saying:

"You’re looking at yourself on the big screen again? Very funny watching yourself on the screen."

However, Pant chose not to engage in verbal banter with Wade and instead stuck to his trick. Speaking to the broadcaster, he revealed that he intentionally avoided those remarks as he knew that the left-hander was looking for some sort of discussion.

#2 Rishabh Pant and Usman Khawaja at Adelaide Oval (2018)

Rishabh Pant was seen sledging Australian batter Usman Khawaja during the Test series opener between the two cricketing giants in December 2018 in Adelaide.

Khawaja showcased great resilience at the crease during Australia's first innings. Pant, in an attempt to get in the head of the Aussie batter, cheekily suggested that not everyone could play like Cheteshwar Pujara.

He was heard saying:

"Not everyone here is Pujara, lads."

Notably, Pujara starred with the bat for India in the first innings, scoring 123 off 246 balls. While Khawaja toiled hard as he managed 28 runs from 125 deliveries, he was dismissed after a few overs after Pant taunted him.

The Virat Kohli-led side secured a brilliant 31-run victory in the contest to go 1-0 up in the rubber. Furthermore, the visitors won the four-match series 2-1.

#1 Rishabh Pant and Nathan Lyon at Melbourne Cricket Ground (2018)

Rishabh Pant tried to break Nathan Lyon's concentration when the latter was batting on Day 4 of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia in 2018 in Melbourne.

Lyon, Australia's No.10 batter, had the task of saving the game for his side. However, a loss was inevitable for the hosts as they needed to survive Day 5 or score 140 more runs in order to escape defeat.

In the final session on Day 4, Pant urged Lyon to score some runs for his side. He suggested that the Australian players wouldn't want to come to Day 5 for nothing.

Pant was caught by the stump mic saying:

"C’mon Gary, you don’t want to come tomorrow (Day 5) for nothing,”

Lyon turned around to confront Pant over the remarks. He asked the glovesman if he was making fun of his batting. The veteran spinner concluded by saying 'I like you too Rishabh'.

